Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Rescue Homeowner from Foreclosure, Secures Zero-Out-of-Pocket Loan Modification
A Lifeline in the Storm: Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate’s Timely Intervention Rescues Kimberly Pope's Home from ForeclosureSAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable success story, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates has played a pivotal role in preventing the foreclosure of Kimberly Pope's home. Facing a daunting 11-year mortgage delinquency, with a delinquent amount of $96,200.47 and a monthly payment of $688.21 at an interest rate of 7.99%, Kimberly was on the verge of selling her house when she stumbled upon Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's impeccable reputation and A+ BBB rating through a Google search.
The lender had set a sale date for Kimberly's property on 12/18/23, but with the timely intervention of Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, Kimberly's situation took a positive turn. Recognizing the urgency, one of Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's experienced volunteer advocates diligently gathered all the necessary documents and submitted a comprehensive loss mitigation package to the lender, demanding the cancellation of the impending foreclosure.
Engaging in effective communication with the lender, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates successfully persuaded them to cancel the foreclosure. Over the course of four months of dedicated efforts, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates not only halted the foreclosure but also secured a zero-out-of-pocket cost loan modification for Kimberly. The modified terms included wiping out the delinquent amount, maintaining the same interest rate of 7.99%, and reducing the monthly payment to $615.21.
Kimberly, who was contemplating selling her house to settle the loan, expressed her gratitude for the support she received from Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Law. The organization's intervention not only saved her home but also provided a viable solution that aligned with her financial capabilities.
"I cannot express enough how thankful I am for the incredible service provided by Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. They not only saved my home from foreclosure but also helped me secure a more manageable loan modification with zero out-of-pocket costs. Their dedication and expertise truly made a difference in my life," said Kimberly Pope.
Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates continues to be a beacon of hope for homeowners facing similar challenges, with a commitment to ensuring fair and just outcomes in mortgage-related matters.
J. De La Vega
NonProfit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
+1 855-622-2435
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube