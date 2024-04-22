Combining sophisticated fast FLIM, confocal microscopy, and STED nanoscopy for live-cell imaging of tunneling nanotubes

The aim of this work was to develop advanced light microscopy and nanoscopy approaches to precisely study TNTs in living cells. In this context, living H28 cells, which spontaneously expressed type 1 and type 2 TNTs, were labeled with red/near-infrared fluorescent probes to monitor membrane, cytoskeleton component, and mitochondrial and lipid-rich organelle dynamics. By taking advantages of the instrumental performances and considering the sample preservation via limitation of the light exposure ( Bénard et al, 2021 ), we conducted time-lapse imaging using fluorescence lifetime-based strategies, including FLIM-associated confocal and FLIM-associated STED imaging.

Results

Mesothelial H28 cells as a model to study TNT characteristics between cancer cells As previously described (Dubois et al, 2018), cultured H28 cells spontaneously generated a high proportion of TNT subtypes, namely, TNT1 and TNT2, making them a good model to study cell-to-cell communication. Therefore, we started our study by conducting triple-labeling through immunocytochemical experiments and STED nanoscopy imaging to reveal the cytoskeleton components in fixed H28 cells. Using two depletion laser wavelengths (592 and 775 nm), this super-resolution approach allowed the fine localization of actin, tubulin, and vimentin within TNT subtypes. Because a 592-nm depletion laser resulted in rapid dye photobleaching (−23.5% after nine frames, *P < 0.05 versus ctrl) compared with a 775-nm depletion laser, which had no significant effect on fluorescent dye intensity (Fig S1A), sequential acquisitions were performed. Respectively revealed by antibodies coupled to Alexa Fluor 594 and Atto 647N, vimentin and tubulin were first detected through STED nanoscopy thanks to a 775-nm depletion laser. STED imaging of F-actin filaments was then obtained with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated phalloidin depleted via a 592-nm wavelength. TNT1 were relatively long processes (40–60 µm) containing actin, tubulin, and vimentin (Fig 1A), and they connected cells without any substratum contact (Fig S1B). Connecting close H28 cells, short TNT2 (<15 µm) only contained actin and were devoid of tubulin and vimentin (Fig 1B). Besides the structural characterization of TNTs in fixed cells mostly using antibodies and toxins, the next challenge was to have access to high- and super-resolution imaging in order to study TNTs in living cells while reducing the phototoxicity. Figure S1. Stimulated emission depletion (STED) imaging of fixed H28 cells. (A) Curves representing the variations of fluorescence intensity (arbitrary units) during STED image acquisition of fixed H28 cells labeled with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated phalloidin and Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated vimentin. The 592-nm depletion laser induced fluorescence bleaching during sample scanning (from 1 to 10 frames, 1,024 × 1,024 format, exc 488 nm, 5% WLL laser power) with low (2%) and high (40%) depletion laser power. The 775-nm depletion laser did not induce any significant photobleaching during confocal and STED acquisition (ex 600 nm, 7% WLL laser power). Each value represents the mean (±SEM) of four independent experiments. Significant differences with the confocal image intensity value (*P < 0.05 versus corresponding confocal image) were determined. (B) Imaging of triple-stained H28 cells was performed sequentially via lifetime denoising STED nanoscopy. First, Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated vimentin (ex 600 nm, 7% WLL laser power—HyD-S 595–630 nm, yellow LUT) and Atto 647N–conjugated tubulin (ex 647 nm, 7% WLL laser power—HyD-X 660–710 nm, magenta LUT) were sequentially revealed through STED nanoscopy thanks to depletion with 20% of a 775-nm pulsed laser. Secondly, Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated phalloidin signal (ex 488 nm, 5% WLL laser power—HyD-S, cyan LUT) was depleted with 40% of a 592-nm continuous laser to detect F-actin filaments through STED nanoscopy. Sequential stack-by-stack (15 z; 0.14 µm/step) scans in 3D STED (30%) and resulting overlay image showing actin, tubulin, and vimentin in TNT1 (white arrows) after maximum intensity projection and 3D view using Fiji (B1) and Leica (B2, actin, height above substratum in rainbow LUT) software. Figure 1. Localization of cytoskeleton proteins in fixed tunneling nanotube (TNT)-connected H28 cells through stimulated emission depletion (STED) nanoscopy and lifetime denoising. Imaging of triple-stained H28 cells was performed sequentially through lifetime denoising and STED nanoscopy. First, Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated vimentin (ex 600 nm, 7% WLL laser power—HyD-S 595–630 nm, yellow LUT) and Atto 647N–conjugated tubulin (ex 647 nm, 7% WLL laser power—HyD-X 660–710 nm, magenta LUT) were sequentially revealed through STED nanoscopy thanks to depletion with 20% of a 775-nm pulsed laser. Secondly, Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated phalloidin signal (ex 488 nm, 5% WLL laser power—HyD-S, cyan LUT) was depleted with 40% of a 592-nm continuous laser to detect F-actin filaments through STED nanoscopy. (A) Sequential scans and maximum intensity projection revealing actin (A1, blue), tubulin (A2, magenta), and vimentin (A3, yellow) in TNT1 (white arrow) and resulting overlay image (A4). Sequential stack-by-stack (15 z; 0.14 µm/step) scans in 3D STED (30%) and resulting overlay image showing actin, tubulin, and vimentin in TNT1 (white arrows) after maximum intensity projection (A5). (B) Overlay images showing the distribution of actin in TNT2 (blue arrows) and the absence of tubulin and vimentin proteins.

Association of red/near-infrared dye labeling with lifetime-based imaging strategies as innovative tools to characterize TNTs between living cells As described previously (Bénard et al, 2021), labeling cellular organelles and membranes with red/near-infrared dyes, along with appropriate instrumental key elements including a water immersion objective with high transmission, an integrated FLIM module and sensitive hybrid detectors have enabled flexible and fast imaging of living cells with a low irradiance and a reduced cell phototoxicity. Because of offering multiple options in confocal and STED acquisition modes, the integrated FLIM module was definitively a central and revolutionary tool in our strategy and Fig 2 is proposed as a guide for readers to perform labeling and long-lasting time-lapse experiments for studying structural and functional aspects of living TNTs including organelle trafficking. Collected in one spectral window, the informative lifetime data may provide mono- or multi-component(s) for a single dye via a “lifetime imaging mode.” In order to reduce significantly the light exposure during multi-labeling experiments, several spectrally close fluorochromes could be illuminated with a single excitation wavelength, detected in a unique emission band, and separated according to their distant lifetime values via a “lifetime dye unmixing mode.” Furthermore, in order to improve the quality of STED images, an integrated FLIM module may also elicit a high signal-to-noise ratio via a “lifetime denoising mode.” In our study, “lifetime denoising” included (i) removal of uncorrelated STED process photons (background subtraction, weighting of lifetime) and (ii) signal smoothing through a wavelet filter. The lifetime imaging, lifetime dye unmixing, and lifetime denoising modes could therefore be relevant to investigate the dynamics of TNTs with one or several red/near-infrared dyes including possibly STED-compatible dyes (Fig 2). The advantages and limitations of the different modes described in Fig 2 will be considered in the Discussion section. Figure 2. Central role of a fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy–integrated module in live-cell imaging of a tunneling nanotube through confocal microscopy and stimulated emission depletion nanoscopy. Sophisticated methods to image living tunneling nanotubes. Strategies for functional considerations, multiplexing, and signal-to-noise ratio increase were presented with respect to post-processing modes of lifetime data including “lifetime imaging,” “lifetime dye unmixing,” and “lifetime denoising.”

FLIM-integrated confocal microscopy revealed TNT dynamics in living H28 cells labeled with 1, 2, or 3 red/infrared dyes As a first step, we conducted experiments by activating a single excitation wavelength and a single detector in order to reduce the image acquisition time and the exposure of TNTs to light. Using single-dye labeling such as SPY650-FastAct for actin or Alexa Fluor 633–conjugated WGA for membranes, both TNT1 and TNT2 were revealed in living H28 cells through FLIM-integrated confocal microscopy (Fig 3A). With a length of several tens of micrometers, TNT1 were relatively long and single (Fig 3 A1 and A2), whereas TNT2 were shorter and multiple (Fig 3 A3). Because SPY650-FastAct labeling displayed a mono-component of lifetime, the resulting lifetime image was homogeneous (Figs 3 A1 and S2A). In contrast, Alexa Fluor 633–conjugated WGA lifetimes were distributed within a rainbow look-up table, revealing the diversity of intracellular environment associated with cellular membrane compartments including vesicles (Figs 3 A2 and S2B). Interestingly, the dispersion of Alexa Fluor 633–conjugated WGA lifetimes was broader along TNT1 and within the large bud-shaped protrusion (Fig 3 A2) compared with that observed in TNT2 (Fig 3 A3). TNT1 and TNT2 lifetime phasor plot profiles were different (Fig S2B and C). Indeed, TNT1 ROI displayed higher Alexa Fluor 633–conjugated WGA lifetime values compared with TNT2 ROI (Fig S2 B3 and C3). Altogether, these data suggest the presence of WGA-positive vesicle-like structures in TNT1 but not in TNT2. Figure 3. Live-cell imaging of tunneling nanotubes (TNTs) between H28 cells through red and near-infrared dye labeling and fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy–integrated confocal microscopy. (A) Combining confocal and lifetime microscopies for single-labeling experiments. SPY650-FastAct (actin, ex 650 nm, 2% WLL laser power—HyD-X 660–715 nm) (A1) or Alexa Fluor 633 (AF633)–conjugated WGA (membrane, ex 638 nm, 5% WLL laser power—HyD-X 640–670 nm) with maximum intensity projection of a five-image z-stack, 0.68 µm/step (A2), and maximum intensity projection of a two-image z-stack, 0.27 µm/step (A3), stain revealed TNT1 (white arrows) and TNT2 (blue arrows). (B) Simultaneous imaging of H28 cells labeled with SPY650-FastAct and LBL-Dye M715 (mitochondria) (ex 650 nm, 2% WLL laser power—HyD-X 660–715 nm) through confocal microscopy (B1), lifetime imaging (B2), or lifetime dye unmixing after phasor plot separation of actin filaments (B3) and mitochondrial signals (B4), overlay of lifetime dye unmixing images (B5). (C) Regions of interest in overlays (white dotted circles) showing the dynamics of actin cytoskeleton and mitochondria during a 3-min time-lapse (C1–C3). A white dotted line delimitated the cell body and associated TNT1. Figure S2. Phasor plots from fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy–integrated confocal microscopy. (A) Phasor plot analysis for SPY650-FastAct. (B, C) Phasor plot analyses for Alexa Fluor 633–conjugated WGA from full Fig 3 A2 and A3 images, respectively (B1, C1) and from specific regions of interest, the so-called “ROI TNT1” (B2) and “ROI TNT2” (C2), in Fig 3 A2, A3 images (B3, C3). (B4) Identification of single Alexa Fluor 633–conjugated WGA-positive vesicles (blue circles) within single intensity signal planes (z1 = 0; z2 = 0.68 µm; z3 = 1.36 µm). When double-labeling of H28 cells was performed with two spectrally close dyes, for example, SPY650-FastAct for actin and LBL-Dye M715 for mitochondria, optimization of the configuration for fast FLIM-integrated confocal microscopy and simultaneous acquisition was required. The activation of a single HyD-X detector and a single excitation wavelength of 650 nm with a very low laser power (2%) led to a minimum irradiance and to “lifetime dye unmixing” after “lifetime imaging” (Fig 3B). In lifetime imaging (rainbow LUT from 0.5 to 2.5 ns), mitochondria were detected with short lifetime values (cyan-green) of LBL-Dye M715, whereas actin cytoskeleton was revealed by higher lifetime values of SPY650-FastAct within the orange-red range. To improve dye separation, the application of the phasor plot tool allowed the identification of two spots of lifetime values at 1.2 and 2.8 ns for LBL-Dye M715 and SPY650-FastAct, respectively (Figs S3A and 3 B3 and B4). In particular, an overlay image obtained from “lifetime dye unmixing” showed the presence and movements of mitochondria within trumpet-shaped TNT1 originating from the H28 cell body (Fig 3C, Video 1). Figure S3. Phasor plot and lifetime unmixing from fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy–integrated confocal microscopy. (A, B) Phasor plot analyses for double (SPY650-FastAct and LBL-Dye M715) (A) or triple (SPY620-DNA, SiR700-Act, and LBL-Dye M715) (B) labeling using a single detector. (C) Example of lifetime unmixing for triple-labeled H28 cells. Confocal imaging (C1), lifetime imaging (C2), and lifetime unmixing of SPY620-DNA (red, C3), SiR700-Act (magenta, C4), LBL-Dye M715 (yellow, C5), and overlay image (C6) using a single detector (ex 618 nm, 5% WLL laser power—HyD-X 625–715 nm). Video 1 Dynamics of actin cytoskeleton (SPY650-FastAct) and mitochondria (LBL-Dye M715) in H28 cells during a 3-min time-lapse of lifetime dye unmixing overlay images (1 image/3 s) obtained through fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy–integrated confocal microscopy (single detector).Download video When triple-labeling of the H28 cell was performed with spectrally close dyes, such as SPY620-DNA for the nucleus, SiR700-Act for actin, and LBL-Dye M715 for mitochondria, a similar strategy was followed. Because the lifetime of SPY620-DNA (τ = 2.56 ns) was too close to the SPY650-FastAct lifetime (τ = 2.8 ns), SiR700-Act (τ = 1.644 ns) was used to facilitate the lifetime unmixing (Fig S3B). In this case, the activation of a single HyD-X detector and a single excitation wavelength of 618 nm with a low laser power (8%) led again to a minimum irradiance and to “lifetime dye unmixing” after “lifetime imaging” (Fig S3C). The DNA labeling was very helpful to identify cell bodies (Cell #1 and Cell #2) that were connected by TNT1 (Fig 4A). Under these conditions, the dynamics of mitochondria within TNT1 were observed (Fig 4) through time-lapse experiments lasting over 10 min (1 image every 5 s; Video 2) and with minimal photobleaching (Fig S4A). Mitochondria migrated with different rate profiles from 0.8 to 8.14 µm/min (Fig 4A, blue arrows). Both TNT1 and mitochondrion shapes slowly changed, including plasma membrane bulging and mitochondrial reorientation (Fig 4 A6–A9, green arrows). Interestingly, a mitochondrion fission could also be detected, leading to bidirectional movements along TNT1 (red arrows indicated separation, Fig 4B, Video 3). The median speed of mitochondria within TNT1 was 1.435 µm/min (min = 0.8 µm/min; max = 8.14 µm/min; n = 24), whereas the first and third quartile values were 0.935 and 4.525, respectively. Figure 4. Live-cell imaging of TNT1 between triple-labeled H28 cells through fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy–integrated confocal microscopy and lifetime dye unmixing. (A, B) Simultaneous imaging in a single detector (ex 618 nm, 5% WLL laser power—HyD-X 625–715 nm) of three dyes including SPY620-DNA (red), SiR700-Act (magenta), and LBL-Dye M715 (yellow) that labeled TNT1 and H28 cell bodies. Dyes were separated via lifetime unmixing. (A) Time-lapse acquisition (10 min, 1 image/5 s) in regions of interest close to Cell #1 (A2–A5) and Cell #2 (A6–A9) bodies. Short light blue and green arrows indicated mitochondrial migration and membrane bulging/mitochondrial reorientation, respectively. (B) Mitochondrial dynamics (20 min time-lapse—Video 3, 1 image/30 s, orange arrows) including fission and bilateral migration (red arrows) within TNT1 and cell body. Reference red dotted lines facilitated the observation of positions during migration. Video 2 Dynamics of actin cytoskeleton (SiR700-Act) and mitochondria (LBL-Dye M715) within a TNT1 connecting H28 cell bodies during a 10-min time-lapse of lifetime dye unmixing overlay images (1 image/5 s) obtained through fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy–integrated confocal microscopy (single detector).Download video Figure S4. Effect of laser exposure on fluorescence signal intensity during time-lapse experiments obtained through confocal and stimulated emission depletion imaging. (A) Curve representing the variations of fluorescence intensity (arbitrary units) during 10-min confocal imaging (1 image/5 s; 120 images) of living H28 cells labeled with three dyes (SPY620-DNA, SiR700-Act, and LBL-Dye M715) using in a single detector (ex 618 nm, 5% WLL laser power—HyD-X 625–715 nm). (B) Curve representing the variations of fluorescence intensity (arbitrary units) during 20-min stimulated emission depletion imaging (6 z-stack/30 s; 240 images) of living H28 cells labeled with LBL-Dye M715 (ex 690 nm, 3% WLL laser power—HyD-X 705–740 nm; 2% of 775-nm laser depletion). (A, B) Each value represents the mean (±SEM) of four (A) or three (B) independent experiments. No significant differences were determined between values. Video 3 Dynamics of actin cytoskeleton (SiR700-Act) and mitochondria (LBL-Dye M715) within a TNT1 during a 20-min time-lapse of lifetime dye unmixing overlay images (1 image/30 s) obtained through fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy–integrated confocal microscopy (single detector).Download video Collectively, these data indicated that TNT1 imaging through FLIM-integrated confocal microscopy could be performed for more than 10 min when living H28 cells were triple-labeled.