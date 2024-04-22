Porphyrin overdrive rewires cancer cell metabolism

“The Warburg effect” ( Vander Heiden et al, 2009 ) and “glutamine addiction” ( Shelton et al, 2010 ) are two altered forms of metabolism found in cancer cells. Therapeutic interventions based on these altered cancer metabolic pathways are challenging because glycolysis and glutamine metabolism are required in every cell, and thus, such therapeutic approaches lead to non-specific toxicity. In contrast, we propose that porphyrin overdrive is an ideal cancer metabolic pathway for therapeutic targeting as we demonstrate that it is (1) cancer cell–essential (i.e., cancer cells require it for survival) and (2) cancer-specific (i.e., it is absent in normal cells).

Heme biosynthesis is one of the most efficient metabolic pathways in humans. A total of 270 million molecules of heme are produced for every RBC ( D’Alessandro et al, 2017 ), at a rate of over 2 million RBCs per second ( Dean, 2005 ). Heme, a porphyrin ring encaging most of the iron in humans, functions as an essential prosthetic group of numerous proteins with roles ranging from signal sensing, DNA binding, microRNA splicing and processing to enzymatic catalysis ( Ponka et al, 2014 ). To ensure the enormous output of heme biosynthesis, the supply of substrates, intermediates, and end products in the pathway is tightly regulated and precisely balanced ( Hunter & Ferreira, 2011 ). Heme is a double-edged sword for cell growth; it is essential in the “right amount” ( Cao & Dixon, 2016 ) and if not can be toxic ( Malik & Djaldetti, 1980 ) via unique forms of cell death.

Results

Cancer is characterized by aberrant heme metabolism Compared with normal cells, cancer cells have enhanced metabolic dependencies (Levine & Puzio-Kuter, 2010; Luengo et al, 2017; Martinez-Outschoorn et al, 2017). Our initial data analyses of genome-scale CRISPR/Cas9 gene loss of function from the publicly available project DepMap screens of cell lines derived from a set of cancer cell lines derived from diverse tissue origins (Meyers et al, 2017) indicated that cancer cells depend on heme synthesis (Fig S1) (Table S1). Significantly, these cancer cell lines developed dependencies on heme metabolism–related proteins, such as uroporphyrinogen III decarboxylase (UROD), the enzyme that catalyzes the fifth step in the heme biosynthetic pathway. These cancers also depend on a set of hemoproteins, such as cytochrome c-1 (CYC1), succinate dehydrogenase complex subunit C (SDHC) for cellular respiration, and DGCR8 for microRNA biogenesis (Nguyen et al, 2015), each of which uses heme as a co-factor. Unexpectedly, the ferrochelatase (FECH) gene encoding FECH that catalyzes the final critical step of heme biosynthesis is dispensable in several cancers, suggesting that cancer cell lines are capable of bypassing endogenous biosynthesis of heme in vitro, yet are still dependent on genes encoding enzymes that mediate intermediate steps of heme biosynthesis. This initial analysis of essentiality data indicated a greater dependency of these cancer cell lines on the mid-steps of biosynthesis genes, as opposed to the last step of the pathways. This observation suggests that the cancer pathways accumulate intermediates more than the end product, which is indicative of an “inefficient” pathway because of imbalanced synthesis enzyme steps. This stands in contrast to normal heme biosynthesis, which is well balanced, with no intermediate accumulation, and efficient conversion of substrates into products (Fig 1A). Figure S1. Dependency on heme metabolism in diverse types of cancer cell lines. The data for the CRISPR/Cas9 gene targeting of the genome-scale loss-of-function screens in a set of cancer cell lines were retrieved from DepMap. The columns refer to different cancer cell lines, whereas the rows refer to specific genes. Note the differences between the loss-of-function scores for specific proteins associated with heme biosynthesis (UROD and FECH) in this panel of cancer cell lines (abbreviations: AURKA, Aurora kinase A; AURKB, Aurora kinase B; CYC1, cytochrome c-1; DGCR8, DiGeorge syndrome critical region 8; FECH, ferrochelatase; HMOX1, heme oxygenase 1; HPX, hemopexin; SDHC, succinate dehydrogenase complex subunit C; TFRC, transferrin receptor; UROD, uroporphyrinogen III decarboxylase). Figure 1. Defining porphyrin overdrive with CRISPR data and early human embryonic stem cell single-cell RNAseq. (A) Schematic illustration of heme homeostasis and porphyrin overdrive. Heme homeostasis refers to the heme biosynthetic pathway in normal cells, with the housekeeping enzyme ALAS1 catalyzing the first and rate-limiting step in all cells, except precursor erythroid cells, where the erythroid-specific ALAS isozyme ALAS2 catalyzes the rate-determining step. Porphyrin overdrive refers to the imbalanced (i.e., with aberrantly increased and suppressed enzyme activities) pathway in cancer cells and early human embryonic stem cells, with the ALAS1 isozyme controlling ALA production regardless of the cell type. White circles and white diamonds represent porphyrin intermediates and heme, respectively; erythroid refers to an erythroid precursor cell. Imbalanced enzyme activities in porphyrin overdrive are indicated by different sizes of product pools (dark red circle sizes). ALA, 5-aminolevulinate; ALAS, ALA synthase. (B) Defining porphyrin overdrive with CRISPR KO–derived essentiality data in over 300 cancer cell lines. Analysis of CRISPR essentiality data enables mapping of porphyrin overdrive in 27 major types of cancer. Color mapping indicates average cancer cell growth dependence revealed by CRISPR KO of a given gene. UROD has the highest pan-cancer essentiality. (C) Early human embryonic stem cells show features of porphyrin overdrive. The expression levels for ALAS1 and FECH differ over 100-fold during the first rounds of embryonic stem cell divisions, but they normalize with the early embryonic development progression. AURKA and SOX4 show expected patterns of expression dynamics during embryogenesis (abbreviations: ALA, 5-aminolevulinate; ALAS1, housekeeping ALA synthase; ALAS2, erythroid-specific ALA synthase; ALAD, ALA dehydratase [aka porphobilinogen synthase]; BACH, transcription regulator BACH [BTB and CNC homology]; CPOX, coproporphyrinogen oxidase; COX10, cytochrome C oxidase assembly homolog 10; CYC1, cytochrome C1; CYP, cytochrome P450 family; CYCS, cytochrome c, somatic; FECH, ferrochelatase; FLVCR, feline leukemia virus subgroup C receptor family; FLVCR1a, FLVCR member 1a; FLVCR1b, FLVCR member 1b; FLVCR2, FLVCR member 2; HBB, hemoglobin β-subunit; HMBS, hydroxymethylbilane synthase; PPOX, protoporphyrinogen oxidase; RKPM, reads per kilobase million; TFRC, transferrin receptor; TMEM14C, transmembrane protein 14C; UROD, uroporphyrinogen decarboxylase; UROS, uroporphyrinogen III synthase; UQCRB, ubiquinol–cytochrome c reductase binding protein; UQCRC, ubiquinol–cytochrome c reductase core protein 1; UQCRH, ubiquinol–cytochrome c reductase hinge protein). Next, we investigated the genes that encode proteins acting as gatekeepers for heme biosynthesis. The first committed and key regulatory step in mammalian heme biosynthesis is catalyzed by 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA) synthase (ALAS; EC 2.3.1.37) (Ponka et al, 2014). Two chromosomally distinct genes, ALAS1 and ALAS2, encode the housekeeping and erythroid-specific ALAS isoforms, respectively (Ponka et al, 2014). Although ALAS1 is expressed in every cell, the expression of ALAS2 is restricted to developing erythrocytes (Ponka et al, 2014). We examined the data generated from genome-wide CRISPR-based screens of diverse cancer cell lines, which were designed to provide a complete gene essentiality dataset for these cell lines (Meyers et al, 2017; Tsherniak et al, 2017). In contrast to ALAS2, the essentiality of ALAS1 is a feature of diverse cancer cells independent of cancer type (Fig S2A). Consistent with these forward genetic results, the gene expression patterns in ∼10,000 patient tumors from the Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) (Lonsdale et al, 2013; The GTEx Consortium et al, 2015) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) (Cancer Genome Atlas Research Network et al, 2013) datasets show that ALAS2 expression is absent in most tumors except myeloid leukemias (Fig S2B). These results show that despite ALAS2 being responsible for most heme production (∼85%) in humans, many cancer cell lines, including erythroleukemia of RBC lineages (e.g., HEL), require ALAS1 (Fig S2A–C). Figure S2. ALAS1 and ALAS2 have different gene essentiality and pan-cancer gene expression patterns in cell lines. (A) The isozyme gene pair ALAS1 and ALAS2 have different gene essentiality based on CRISPR/Cas9 loss-of-function results. ALAS2 was found not to be essential in any of the 27 major cancer types in over 300 cell lines, including erythroleukemia cell lines. The y-axis label “CRISPR KO gene dependency” refers to the essentiality of ALAS1 or ALAS2. The essential score was used to evaluate the cell growth fitness. An essentiality score of 0, < 0, and > 0 indicates no fitness change, fitness loss, and fitness gain under the same experimental conditions, respectively. (B) Study of ∼10,000 patient-derived tumors from GTEx and TCGA shows that ALAS1 expression is elevated in tumors compared with normal cells, whereas like in normal cells, ALAS2 expression is absent in most cells, except myeloid leukemia cells. However, the ALAS2 expression levels in normal erythroblasts do not significantly differ from those in cancer erythroblasts and myeloid leukemia cells. The dots indicate outliers of the samples with respect to ALAS expression. TPM, transcript per million. (C) Gene essentiality scores (more negative indicates higher essentiality) for the first-step genes ALAS1/ALAS2 and the mid-step gene UROD in two sets of solid tumor cell lines and two sets of liquid tumor cell lines. Pairwise P-values were calculated using the Mann–Whitney test to assess statistical significance.

Porphyrin overdrive is absent in normal cells To evaluate whether porphyrin overdrive is specific to cancer cells (and possibly preimplantation embryos), we investigated and compared heme biosynthesis in diverse types of non-cancerous cells, that is, normal differentiated cells, replicating fibroblasts, human primary hepatocytes, and human primary hematopoietic stem cells. We looked for evidence of porphyrin overdrive, defined by the non-homeostatic, imbalanced heme biosynthetic pathways and heightened accumulation of heme pathway intermediates. As existing literature predominantly identifies PPIX as the major accumulated form in both in vitro and in vivo settings (Szeimies et al, 1995; Moesta et al, 2001; Bellini et al, 2008; Kaneko & Kaneko, 2016), in this study, we refer to PPIX as the representative porphyrin species. Future studies will conduct a more detailed biochemical analysis to identify specific heme intermediate forms in different cancer cell types. Using published datasets, we found that porphyrin overdrive is absent in normal differentiated cells and somatic stem cells (Fig 2A). First and consistent with this finding, normal human PBMCs do not accumulate heme intermediates even upon ALA induction (Oka et al, 2018). Second, colon cancer cells incubated with ALA to induce protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) production to accumulate PPIX, whereas no significant PPIX accumulation is observed in replicating human colon–derived fibroblasts (stromal cells) previously incubated with ALA (Krieg et al, 2002). Furthermore, the increased HMBS activity in colon cancer cells relative to stromal cells (Krieg et al, 2002) is consistent with a buildup of heme intermediates including PPIX. Third, using our previously described primary human hepatocyte system (Maher et al, 2020), we demonstrate that normal, metabolically active, primary hepatocytes do not accumulate porphyrins as indicated by the absence of the PPIX fluorescence (Fig 2B). In contrast, >99% of liver cancer cells produced and accrued PPIX upon induction with ALA, demonstrating a canonical feature of porphyrin overdrive. Figure 2. Porphyrin overdrive is unique to cancer cells and absent in normal cells. (A) Schematic illustrations of the key differences of heme metabolism in cancer versus normal cells. Red, orange, and yellow shadings represent cancer gene essentiality as in Fig 1B. Blue colors refer to the normal heme biosynthesis process. (B) PPIX autofluorescence (red) is detected in HC-04 liver cancer cells but not in primary human hepatocytes after ALA addition, indicating PPIX accumulation in cancer cells but not in normal cells. MitoTracker Green staining indicates viable cells. The scale bar size is 25 μM. Over 1,000 cells were assessed for each sample (representative cells shown). PPIX red was not observed in any normal cells. (C) Distinct heme metabolic gene essentiality in stem cell and cancer cells. (Gene essentiality is represented as lethality after loss/deletion of a specific gene.) Right: the human primary bone marrow stem cell gene knockdown essentiality data used in this study were sourced from Egan et al (2015). These RNAi knockdown data demonstrate that normal stem cells rely on the first- and last-step genes for survival, revealing a distinct pattern compared with cancer cells. Left: cancer CRISPR KO data are from pan-cancer essentiality analysis (DepMap). (D) Validation of the K562-FECH KO cell line generated by CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing. Immunoblots of wild-type K562 and K562-FECH KO whole-cell lysates show a complete loss of FECH protein in K562-FECH KO cells, with vinculin used as a loading control (top). A 107-bp out-of-frame CRISPR-induced deletion was identified in the ALAS2 gene (not shown), and because of the inability to identify a specific ALAS2 antibody for immunoblotting, the presence of this deletion was confirmed in RT–PCR analysis of K562-ALAS2 KO cells (bottom). (E) Total viable K562 and K562-FECH KO cells (top) and K562 and K562-ALAS2 KO cells (bottom) were determined over time using trypan blue exclusion, and no growth differences were detected. (F) ALAS2 KO K562 cells are arrested in a non-differentiable state. K562 cells readily differentiated upon ROS induction (tert-butyl hydroperoxide) and are committed into erythroid lineage within 48 h, as measured by activation of heme production and benzidine stain as a marker of differentiation. In contrast, ALAS2 KO cells do not respond to the ROS inducer (the first step of differentiation) nor commit to erythroid differentiation (parent versus ALAS2 KO, Mann–Whitney test, P < 0.001). To uncover the role of heme metabolism in normal human stem cells, we analyzed the erythropoiesis data generated by RNAi-based knockdown of gene expression in human hematopoietic progenitor cells (Egan et al, 2015). By mapping normal stem cell gene essentiality following the methods described in Egan et al (2015), we show that erythropoiesis is heme-dependent in both early progenitor (undifferentiated) cells and differentiated cells from normal human bone marrow–derived hematopoietic stem cells. In contrast to cancer cells, where ALAS2 is dispensable, normal human hematopoietic stem cells depend on ALAS2 for survival (Fig 2C) (Fig S7). The differential gene essentiality profiles between cancer and stem cells are consistent with the molecular basis for specific ex vivo purging of cancer hematopoietic progenitor cells, via ALA induction/photodynamic therapy (PDT) as a way to eradicate malignant cells while sparing hematopoietic stem cells (de Lima & Shpall, 2004). Taken together, the distinct genetic essentialities and the markedly different porphyrin accumulation modes between cancer and non-cancerous cells indicate that porphyrin overdrive is absent in somatic stem cells. Figure S7. Assessment of gene essentiality in heme biosynthesis during ex vivo erythropoiesis in human primary hematopoietic stem cells. The x-axis represents gene essentiality, as determined by RNAi knockdown in a pooled screen, with data sourced from Egan et al (2015). The statistical significance was determined using a paired Kolmogorov–Smirnov (KS) test, and the resulting P-values were corrected for multiple testing using the Benjamini–Hochberg (BH) method. Red dots on the right indicate genes required for human stem cell development, as evidenced by a decrease in cell count. Blue dots on the left represent genes considered dispensable for hematopoietic stem cell development, showing no depletion of mutant cell numbers. Notably, genes ALAS2 and FECH are essential in normal stem cell development, whereas they are dispensable in CRISPR KO studies in cancer cell lines such as K562 in our study.

Single-cell transcriptomics reveals porphyrin overdrive in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patient biopsies To study porphyrin overdrive in primary cancer cells, we performed single-cell RNAseq on biopsies from AML patients (Tables S7 and S8). For each patient, we obtained around 2,000 single-cell transcriptomes, and we analyzed cells of various differentiation stages and cell types. Interestingly, in two patients, only a minority of cells (5–10% of total cells) were identified as cancer progenitor cells with hyperproliferation features (Fig 3A), and they exhibited hybrid features of mature erythroid cells (e.g., expressing the genes HBB and GYPA for hemoglobin β and glycophorin A, respectively) and stem cells (e.g., expressing SOX4). The cancer progenitor cells (Fig 3B) had both mature cell features, for example, HBB expression, and early progenitor properties, for example, proliferative phenotype. Specifically, they were characterized by elevated iron and heme metabolic gene expression, cell proliferation markers, KRAS, and anabolism process genes, yet they had reduced normal stem cell progenitor marker gene expression, for example, SOX4 and JUN (Fig 3C) (Merryweather-Clarke et al, 2016). In addition, cancer/AML progenitor cells exhibited imbalanced heme biosynthesis, inferred and exemplified by elevated gene expression for enzymes that catalyze the intermediate steps of heme biosynthesis, for example, HMBS and UROD (Fig 3D and E). The cancer progenitor cells also had a higher expression level of genes related to heme trafficking such as FLVCR1 and DNM2 (Fig 3C). Our results show that these cancer progenitor cells exhibit features of porphyrin overdrive, consistent with the abnormal heme anabolism and endogenous PPIX accumulation upon ALA administration in leukemia cells compared with normal PBMCs (Oka et al, 2018). Notably, in two solid tumors (Fig 3F) with independently generated single-cell transcriptomes (Tirosh et al, 2016; Wu et al, 2020), the genes encoding the enzymes for the intermediate steps of heme biosynthesis were similarly overexpressed in the cancer progenitor cells (Fig 3F). Figure 3. Single-cell RNA sequencing of human AML bone marrow samples supports porphyrin overdrive as a hallmark of cancer cells. Single-cell transcriptomes were obtained from bone marrow biopsies of AML donors with over 60% blasts. (A) Single-cell population composition shows only a minor fraction of the cells are cancer progenitors, which are defined by transcriptome embedding and clustering analysis. (B) Identification of distinct single-cell populations in the AML patient bone marrow samples by t-SNE (t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding) analysis. A total of 1,349 high-quality transcriptomes from patient biopsies were used. (C) Representative genes for proteins associated with heme metabolism, normal early erythroid development, cell proliferation, and erythroid commitment process are plotted. (D) UROD, the gene encoding the fifth enzyme of the heme biosynthetic pathway, is highly expressed in cancer early progenitors. HMS and UROS, which encode other intermediate step-catalyzing enzymes, are also overexpressed in cancer progenitors. (E) Marker genes delineate cell populations from the patient samples. Note the complementary expression patterns of ALAS1 versus ALAS2. (F) Solid tumor single-cell RNAseq shows the overexpression of the genes for the enzymes responsible for the intermediate heme biosynthetic pathway steps in breast cancer and melanoma (Tirosh et al, 2016; Wu et al, 2020). From our single-cell transcriptome results, we searched for clues of specialized oncogenic microenvironments computationally that could support enhanced substrate trafficking and molecular interactions. Interestingly, only the cancer progenitor cells highly express cell-to-cell interaction-related genes, for example, ICAM4, MAEA, ITGA4 (Fig S9A), which are critical in establishing the stem cell niche for erythropoiesis (Manwani & Bieker, 2008). We infer that the specific expression of these niche interaction genes suggests that the cancer progenitor cells exist in a specialized niche with intimate contact with neighboring cells and extracellular matrix, and establish evidence for future characterization of this unknown microenvironment. Figure S9. Cancer progenitor cells highly express cell niche interaction genes and show features of highly dynamic metabolic substrate trafficking hubs. (A) AML progenitor cells specifically express genes for interacting proteins (“interactors”) within the erythroblastic island, the specialized bone marrow niche where erythroid precursors proliferate, differentiate, and enucleate. The y-axis indicates the log 2 fold change of gene expression levels in early AML progenitor cells relative to other progenitor cells. Positive log 2 fold change values indicate increased expression levels over those of the control, whereas negative values indicated decreased expression relatives relative to those of the control. Names of selected genes are indicated on the x-axis. FC, fold change. (B) AML progenitor cells show hallmarks of metabolic substrate trafficking and abundant salvaging pathways. Genes associated with endocytosis, lipid transport, NAD salvage, and nucleotide salvage are up-regulated, whereas genes related to cell morphology and barrier formation are down-regulated. (C) Cancer cell niche is inferred to present elevated gene expression for proteins involved in intracellular surface molecular interactions (e.g., VCAM1-ITGA4 and ITGAX/ITGB2-ICAM4). The schematic represents a reconstruction of a cancer partner cell–cancer progenitor cell interaction based on previously established molecular interactions. Expression was remarkably enhanced for genes encoding proteins involved in metabolic substrate trafficking processes in the cancer progenitor cells, including genes for key protein players in lipid import purine and pyrimidine salvage pathways (Fig S9B). These specific metabolic flux–related genes, such as DNM2 (endocytosis), APOC1 (lipid transport), MRI1 (L-methionine salvage), MTAP (NAD salvage), and SLC29A1 (nucleoside import), indicate that the cancer progenitor cells represent hubs of metabolic trafficking activities. In particular, the lipid import gene APOC1 is expressed in cancer progenitor cells, but not in the other cell populations, including normal progenitor cells, from the same patient samples (Fig S10A and B). The metastatin S100 family members linked to tumor niche construction (Lukanidin & Sleeman, 2012) are also enriched in the progenitor cells. These potential dynamic metabolic trafficking patterns inferred from the abundant expression of metabolite import genes in cancer early progenitors (Fig S9C) are reminiscent of “metabolic parasitism” (Icard & Lincet, 2013), a bioenergetically favorable process that uses energy-rich and preexisting macromolecules to fuel robust cell proliferation. Figure S10. AML patient cancer progenitor cells show enhanced metabolic flux. (A)Cancer early progenitor cells represent only 2% of the AML patient sample cell population (see Fig 3). Light blue shading represents down-regulated genes, and light pink shading indicates up-regulated genes. The −log 10 (P-values) in the volcano plot represent the level of significance of each gene, whereas the log 2 fold change values represent the difference between the levels of expression for each gene between the AML progenitor cells and other populations of cells. The genes related to metabolic flux are highlighted in yellow and include genes associated with the postulated porphyrin overdrive, lipid import, and macromolecule salvage. The canonical erythropoiesis master transcription regulators are colored as early (blue dots) and late (pink dots) stages based on their gene expression sequence during erythropoiesis. (B) Cancer progenitor–specific gene expressions of APOC1 and S100A6 are shown in different cell populations. FPKM, fragments per kilobase million.