Chunguza Travel Secures $200,000 Seed Funding to Revolutionize East African Travel

KAMPALA, UGANDA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chunguza Travel, East Africa's pioneering self-service online travel reservation platform, today announced the successful raise of $200,000 in seed investment. Launched in December 2023 by three visionary entrepreneurs, Chunguza Travel is breaking down barriers and transforming travel planning for individuals across Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi.

This user-friendly platform offers unprecedented convenience for East African travelers. For the first time, residents can seamlessly book flights, hotels, rental cars, tours, and activities to destinations worldwide – all directly from a local website. Chunguza Travel's integration with familiar payment methods like M-Pesa, Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money, Tigo-Pesa, and other popular mobile money options eliminates transaction hurdles and makes the booking process smooth and accessible.

Chunguza Travel's reach extends beyond individual travelers. The platform also functions as a vibrant digital marketplace, empowering local tour operators to showcase their services to a broader customer base. Safari companies and adventure tour providers can easily list their offerings, gaining greater visibility and business opportunities.

Leveraging its deep local roots, Chunguza Travel understands the unique needs of East African travelers. By incorporating features that address these needs, like flexible installment payment plans for packages and hotels, Chunguza Travel breaks down financial barriers, allowing more people to experience the joy of travel and exploration.

The Chunguza Travel team prioritizes responsible travel practices. Co-Founder Oine Sophia emphasizes their deep connection to the region and its communities. By waiving listing fees for carbon-neutral lodges and actively showcasing environmentally conscious businesses, they champion tourism that directly benefits local people and protects precious natural resources. Additionally, Chunguza Travel stands behind fair compensation, featuring only businesses that pay their workers a living wage.



"This seed funding will empower us to consolidate operations, build our team, amplify marketing, and critically, fuel continued innovation," says Isaac Ntegeka, a Co-Founder



Isaac Ntegeka, Sophia Oine and Ariel Ngoie are the collaborative masterminds behind Chunguza Travel. The innovative spark behind Chunguza Travel originated with co-Founder Sophia, whose vision for the platform crystallized in 2022 during her studies at Uganda's Makerere University. Collaborating with Isaac Ntegeka, she built the initial prototype of the website. Isaac then journeyed to Nairobi and later London, where he was joined by Ariel from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Together, they spearhead the technical development of the platform. Isaac and Ariel are currently Computer Science students at the University of East London. This remarkable team, fueled by passion and expertise, drives Chunguza Travel's success as a groundbreaking East African enterprise. The company has grown to include 30 dedicated team members and maintains a physical presence in Uganda, Kenya, and London.