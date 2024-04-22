Drug Take Back Day is April 27

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that this upcoming Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. More than 135 events are planned across Wisconsin on Saturday, April 27, 2023, with more than 248 participating law enforcement agencies, where Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications.

“Cleaning out your medicine cabinet to get rid of unused and unwanted medications can help with the fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Please take your unneeded medications to a Drug Take Back Day event near you.”

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

To find a Drug Take Back location near you, go to: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/drug-take-back-day.htm.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.

To ensure the success of Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin DOJ relies on assistance from the DEA, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

GUIDELINES:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.