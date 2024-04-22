Picnic Corporation Unveils Game-Changing Human Risk API
Picnic API enables the seamless integration of human-centric intelligence from beyond the perimeter into internal cybersecurity tooling.
Picnic not only enhances the effectiveness of current cybersecurity measures but also provides a strategic advantage by offering predictive prevention against attacks.”CHEVY CHASE, MD, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picnic Corporation, a pioneer in cybersecurity innovation, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Human Risk API. This technology offers a unique solution for security teams, enabling the seamless integration of human-centric intelligence from beyond the perimeter into internal cybersecurity tooling.
Organizations that leverage Picnic are able to enhance their defensive mechanisms and prevent increasingly sophisticated landscape of human-centric attacks such as social engineering and credential theft. In an era where traditional cybersecurity measures focus primarily on safeguarding digital assets and infrastructure, Picnic Corporation takes a proactive stance by securing the most valuable and vulnerable target – the human element. The Human Risk API harnesses the power of the Picnic platform and digital risk protection services to monitor, analyze, and mitigate threats arising from employees' digital footprints across the open, deep, and dark web.
Empowering Security Teams with Actionable Intelligence
Picnic creates new layers that protect the enterprise from users while also protecting the users, and the Human Risk API extends Picnic's innovative approach to cyber defense by providing real-time, actionable human risk indicators from outside the perimeter. This allows security teams to fortify their existing measures and implement playbooks that prevent damaging outcomes in this dynamic threat landscape. By preventing the exploitation and weaponization of personal information against the enterprise, Picnic significantly reduces the risk of breaches originating from social engineering tactics.
A Paradigm Shift in Cybersecurity Strategy
"The Human Risk API continues the evolution toward a human-centric approach in cybersecurity," said Matt Polak, CEO of Picnic Corporation. "Picnic not only enhances the effectiveness of current cybersecurity measures but also provides a strategic advantage by offering predictive prevention against attacks."
Key Features and Benefits
Automated Integration: Effortlessly incorporates digital risk protection into existing cybersecurity frameworks, enhancing the efficiency and responsiveness of security measures.
Comprehensive Protection: Actively monitors and mitigates threats related to personal information exposure, addressing a critical gap in traditional cybersecurity defenses.
Strategic Intelligence: Delivers insights based on threat actor reconnaissance activities, enabling a proactive and preemptive security posture.
About Picnic Corporation
Picnic Corporation is at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, empowering enterprises to protect against sophisticated social engineering and credential-stuffing attacks. With a focus on preemptive defense, Picnic's technology emulates threat actor tactics to identify and neutralize risks associated with the public data footprint of organizations and their employees. By continuously monitoring and reducing exposure to open-source intelligence (OSINT), Picnic enables a proactive defense mechanism that extends beyond the corporate perimeter, safeguarding business continuity and organizational integrity.
