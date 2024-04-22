Hire Mia Adds New AI-Powered Social Media Generators For Marketers

Hire Mia Logo

Hire Mia, a product by CoSchedule, launched a series of free AI Social Media tools to help social media professionals with content creation.

BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Mia developed multiple, free AI-powered social media tools to help social media professionals and marketers with drafting social post copy, generating hashtags, and other common social media tasks.

The latest generators include a Hashtag Generator, YouTube Tag Generator, Facebook Post Generator, YouTube Video Description Generator, and Social Media Post Generator.

"Each generator is designed to help streamline specific tasks that marketers are doing every single day," says Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule. "With AI, it can be intimidating to know where to start. Using AI to help with social media marketing is a great first-step."

The team at Hire Mia is committed to equipping marketers with solutions that improve their social media strategy and processes.

Marketers can discover an entire library of free AI content generators by visiting our website at coschedule.com/ai-writing-tools.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the industry's leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Over 100,000+ marketers use CoSchedule products worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing value. Recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule continues to grow as one of the most valued companies highly recommended by its customers.

To learn more, visit: www.CoSchedule.com