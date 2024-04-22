FTC Approves Modifications to Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Registration Rule

The Federal Trade Commission has issued an order approving modifications that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority has proposed to its Registration Rule. The rule modifications aim to enhance the safety and welfare of horses the Authority oversees by enabling it to have accurate and timely information about covered horses and persons.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act requires the Authority to submit proposed rules (or rule modifications) to the FTC for approval. The act requires the FTC to approve submitted rules if it finds that they are “consistent with” the act and the FTC’s procedural rules governing the submission process.

On June 29, 2022, the FTC issued an order approving the Authority’s initial Registration Rule after a public comment period. The rule requires covered persons, which includes trainers, breeders, jockeys and others involved in the horse racing industry, and covered horses to register with the Authority, which has a registration portal at its website, www.hisaus.org. In February 2024, the FTC sought public comment on the Authority’s proposed modifications to the Registration Rule.

Under the act, the FTC has 60 days from the date of publication to approve or disapprove the proposed rule modifications. The Commission order announced today finds that the proposed modifications are consistent with the Act, and that the Authority complied with the FTC’s procedural requirements.

The Commission vote in favor of an order approving the Registration Rule modification was 5-0. The modified rule will take effect on July 1, 2024.