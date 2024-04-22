Submit Release
Special Investigating Unit warns public of scammers pretending to be Head of the SIU

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) cautions the public about scammers pretending to be the Head of the SIU, Adv. Andy Mothibi, and members of the Unit. The scammers are trying to solicit funds from members of the public in the name of Adv. Mothibi and the SIU.

The SIU has taken steps to investigate and determine who these people are and their motives. We urge the public to be cautious and not fall prey to these scammers.

Adv. Mothibi and the SIU staff members will never ask any member of the public for funds, especially for bribery or to make investigations disappear.

The SIU will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone impersonating the SIU and its staff members.

Enquiries:
Kaizer Kganyago
Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit
Cell: 082 306 8888
E-mail:KKganyago@siu.org.za

