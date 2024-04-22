Submit Release
4Sight Labs to Showcase OverWatch™ System at Axon Week 2024

CEO John DeFalco to Present on Preventing In-Custody Deaths with Biometric Sensor Technology

We look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how our innovative solutions can transform public safety strategies.”
— John Defalco, 4Sight Labs CEO
SAN FRANCISO, CA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4Sight Labs, pioneers in biometric monitoring solutions for custody environments, today announced its participation in Axon Week 2024, taking place from April 22-26 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The company will be showcasing its groundbreaking OverWatch™ system at booth #40 throughout the event.

OverWatch is a comprehensive biometric monitoring system designed to address the wellness and safety of individuals in the custody of law enforcement agencies, jails, detention centers, and correctional facilities. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the system and learn how it can enhance detainee wellness while reducing liability for agencies.

In addition to the booth demonstrations, 4Sight Labs CEO John DeFalco will be presenting a session titled "It Just Makes Sense: 4Sight Labs and Preventing In-Custody Deaths with Biometric Sensor Technology" on April 23 at 12:00 PM as part of the "Technology for Good" track. DeFalco will discuss how next-generation sensor technology can protect life from point of arrest to incarceration and provide a sneak preview into future biometric integrations within the Axon Ecosystem.

"We are excited to participate in Axon Week 2024 and showcase how our OverWatch system is revolutionizing detainee wellness and safety," said John DeFalco, CEO of 4Sight Labs. "Our mission is to protect human health and safety by bridging the gap between people, technology, and research. We look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how our innovative solutions can transform public safety strategies."

To learn more about 4Sight Labs and the OverWatch system, visit booth #40 at Axon Week 2024 or attend John DeFalco's presentation on April 23 at 12:00 PM.


About 4Sight Labs

Founded in 2020, 4Sight Labs pioneers biometric monitoring solutions to enhance visibility, accountability, and prevention within custody environments. Its innovative technologies transform public health strategies in law enforcement and correctional facilities and cement compassionate technology as a new standard across the custody continuum. Learn more at www.4sightlabs.com.

