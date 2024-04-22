How you can help the planet every day

Every year on 22 April, people around the world come together to celebrate Earth Day, a global initiative designed to draw attention to the critical environmental issues facing our planet. From air and water pollution to deforestation and species extinction, the impact of human activity on the environment is becoming more and more devastating every year.

Earth Day was launched in 1970 in the United States as a large-scale movement to protect the environment. The idea was to draw public attention to the worrying state of the planet and to call people and governments to action. Since then, this event has gone global, celebrated in more than 190 countries.

Earth Day is a reminder of our responsibility as inhabitants of this planet to preserve its resources and ecosystems for present and future generations. However, one day a year is not enough to tackle the massive environmental challenges we face. We need bold and decisive action on a daily basis from each of us.

Human activity puts enormous pressure on the environment. Industrial emissions, deforestation, and excessive use of plastic – all lead to air, water, and soil pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

Our daily habits also have a direct impact on the state of the planet. The use of disposable items, wasteful consumption of resources, and inadequate waste sorting all put an additional strain on the environment. The good news is that everyone can join the fight to save the planet by implementing simple but effective eco-friendly habits in their daily lives.

Minimise waste and follow the principles of reuse. Using reusable alternatives to disposable products is a key step in reducing waste and pollution. Always carry a reusable shopping bag, a cup or thermos for drinks, a water bottle, and containers for food. This will help you avoid unnecessary use of plastic bags, cups, and other disposable tableware that are difficult to recycle and pollute the environment.

Starting to sort your waste is not easy but is a very important step. You can start by sorting into organic and inorganic waste. This way, all food scraps will be thrown away separately and ideally composted. Later on, you can add a third recycling bin. Then we will have food scraps go into one bin; glass, paper, plastic, and metal into another bin. And the rest of the rubbish is in the third bin. This will help reduce the amount of waste going to landfills and ensure proper recycling, saving natural resources.

It is also important to consciously consume energy and water to reduce the consumption of non-renewable resources and greenhouse gas emissions. Switch off lights and appliances when not in use, install energy-efficient light bulbs and appliances, take short showers instead of baths, and turn off the tap when brushing your teeth. These simple actions can significantly reduce your utility bills and help preserve natural resources for future generations.

When buying clothes, give preference to local producers, second-hand stores, and brands that promote sustainability and environmental awareness in production. In addition to supporting the economy, this also reduces the carbon footprint associated with the transit and mass production of clothing.

Finally, do a regular “digital cleanse” – delete outdated files, emails, accounts, and apps that you no longer use. Live a more minimalist digital life and optimise your device storage. Not only will this reduce digital pollution, but it will also help your devices work more efficiently and last longer.

All of these eco-habits may seem small, but they have a huge cumulative impact on conserving resources and protecting the environment from pollution and climate change. Adopting them as part of your lifestyle will help create a sustainable and greener future for us all.

Earth Day should not be just a holiday, but a way of life for each of us. By adopting simple daily habits, we can make a big difference in preserving our common home, planet Earth.

In addition to personal action, it is also important to support larger initiatives at the local, national, and global levels. We need to demand that governments, businesses, and civil society organisations adhere to environmental standards and sustainable development strategies. Only by joining forces will we be able to confront serious environmental challenges such as climate change, pollution, and resource depletion.

Let’s take advantage of Earth Day as a reminder of the need for change, but let’s not stop there. Together we can create a greener and more sustainable future!