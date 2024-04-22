Gloucester Stage to present "Water's Rising: Festival of New Climate Action Plays"
Three-day event brings together art, activism, and community engagement to inspire climate action
Gloucester Stage is proud to present these impactful plays that remind us of our shared responsibility toward the planet and underscore the imperative for climate action.”GLOUCESTER , MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloucester Stage Company, a vital presence in the thriving arts scene north of Boston, will Water's Rising: Festival of New Climate Action Plays. Timed to coincide with Earth Day, this inaugural festival will showcase staged readings of three new plays that delve into the multifaceted themes of climate change.
— Christopher Griffith, Managing Director
From Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28, 2024, Gloucester Stage will present at 7:00 p.m. each evening staged readings of the festival’s three winning plays: A Few Fun Facts About Greenland by Maximilian Gill, Cincinnati by the Sea by Hannah Vaughn, and If nobody does remarkable things by Emma Gibson. Each selected play illuminates the climate crisis from a vastly different perspective and unique viewpoints, transporting us from Greenland to post-flood Cincinnati to the International Space Station.
Artistic Director Rebecca Bradshaw emphasizes the theater's commitment to supporting new voices and fostering conversations on pressing issues in saying, "Gloucester Stage was established with the mission to uplift new plays through premieres and staged readings. Since our inception, we have maintained an accessible play submission process for playwrights and have produced a total of 39 world, 7 national, and 35 New England premieres, all to critical acclaim.”
For this festival, submissions were invited for full-length plays tackling climate action, with a specific emphasis on coastal climate change. However, all environmental advocacy themes were considered. The Theater’s Literary Team carefully selected three plays from over 240 submissions for the performance weekend, each matched with a local director who resonated deeply with the work.
Celebrating its 45th season, Gloucester Stage believes in the power of art to inspire action. "By pairing art with advocacy, we can deepen our connection to our earth's future," remarks Managing Director Christopher Griffith.
Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. | A FEW FUN FACTS ABOUT GREENLAND by Maximillian Gill unfolds amidst the vast expanse of the Greenland ice cap. Here, an astrophysicist leads a team searching for evidence of an extraterrestrial object. However, the arrival of a glaciologist researching glacier melt and a tech entrepreneur financing the endeavor throws her project into disarray. As scientific inquiry clashes with the human need to believe in something greater, everyone has strong opinions on how to save the planet.
Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. | CINCINNATI BY THE SEA by Hannah Vaughn unveils a post-deluge world where a year and a half has passed since the Great Flood. While grappling with the fact that her wife Cleo has abandoned the family, Freddie finds her life unraveling at theat the seams. Amidst the tumultuous aftermath, she struggles to keep her family together as they face life's daily challenges. Her relationship with her son, Noah, reaches a breaking point, and he runs away, leaving her one last chance to find him and save her fractured family.
Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. | IF NOBODY DOES REMARKABLE THINGS by Emma Gibson, delves into themes of climate change and forgiveness, probing the consequences of irreparable actions and the boundaries of redemption. Amidst the tumult of a category 6 dust storm, a cargo ship took shelter in the nearby harbor. Onboard is Joel, who needs somewhere to stay. While Paul advocates for his rescue, Anna hesitates, haunted by what Joel did 14 years ago.
In addition to the staged readings, each play will be followed by a talkback session featuring climate experts who will address the themes of the theatrical piece, highlight organizations taking action. Water's Rising: Festival of New Climate Action Plays has been made possible in part by presenting sponsor New England Biolabs and a donation from Peter Van Demark in honor of Dr. Kathleen Van Demark, who passionately cared for both performing arts and natural resources like the Great Marsh.
All performances for Water's Rising: Festival of New Climate Action Plays, are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 pm at Gloucester Stage Company located at 267 East Main Street, Gloucester, MA.
Tickets are now available for sale for Water's Rising. Single ticket prices are $20 or a Festival Pass to each of the three plays is available for $50. For detailed ticket and play information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
