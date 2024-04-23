Hughston Clinic and One Of A Kind Art Studio Reunite to Celebrate Hughston’s 75th Anniversary Story

Hughston Clinic 75th Anniversary Art by One Of A Kind, Inc. Art Studio

For their 75th anniversary, Hughston Clinic unveiled One Of A Kind 3-dimensional art to celebrate their history, leaders, and advancements in orthopaedics.

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To highlight their 75th anniversary celebration, Hughston Clinic unveiled One Of A Kind 3-dimensional art commemorating their past quarter century of history, leaders, growth and advancements in the field of orthopaedic medicine. For Lawrence Romorini, founder of One Of A Kind, this was an extraordinary and meaningful collaboration after previously working with founder Dr. Jack C. Hughston and his team to create Hughston’s 50th art to reflect the first half century.Hughston’s 75th anniversary art , measuring 52” x 37” x 7”, is installed in the Hughston Foundation’s library as a companion piece for their 50th anniversary art. It honors Dr. Hughston, the partners and fellows and reflects the mission, vision and values that continue to guide Hughston physicians and staff today. The art highlights Hughston’s unique, successful business model, physician-owned and physician-led with the physician as the nucleus of healthcare.Over 200 miniaturized photos, publications, 3D medical devices and memorabilia celebrate the history, with a timeline bordering the art on either side. X-rays, before and after surgeries, are featured on double-sided blocks. Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, a significant milestone over the past 25 years, was recreated as a 3D miniature.”When I discovered a bust of Dr. Hughston—the perfect size—during our on-site research, I found my centerpiece, with the story emanating from him,” reflects Romorini. “My partner Donna Rome and I interviewed many partners, whose portraits are featured on the bottom border of the art. Donna and I could not have been more impressed with their dedication, passion for their profession and life-changing expertise.”The plaque within the art reads:"In Honor of Jack Chandler Hughston, MD, andthe 75th Anniversary of the Hughston ClinicDr. Hughston handed the torch to his partners and fellows who have faithfully kept the flame burning. Running with his dedication to research, education, and treatment, the sports medicine torch will forever burn and orthopaedic medicine will remain a beacon that improves the lives of both young and old. Dr. Hughston was a shining light, and the Hughston physicians and employees are forever grateful to him for passing the torch."Hughston, which has expanded its reach from Georgia to include Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama, is recognized as a center of excellence for research, education, training, and quality treatment of musculoskeletal injury and disease. Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital received the Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades, which ranks hospitals across the nation. It has received this award for five consecutive years beginning in 2017. In 2018, the Hughston medical writing department reached over 500 peer-reviewed medical journal articles published.Lawrence Romorini is the founder of One Of A Kind Art Studio, in Silver Spring, Maryland. He transforms history into art with commemorative art installations that celebrate leadership and accomplishments. Hughston Clinic is counted among those whose stories have been told through One Of A Kind art, including Marriott, Leidos, Ernst & Young, Southwest Airlines, USA TODAY, Oprah Winfrey, Abbott, Children’s National Hospital, Cisco Systems and Michael Jordan. Romorini’s work is featured on www.oneofakindinc.com

