After launching the Sell plan, Digital-Catalogue.com sees a surge in online sales for fashion, design & retail clients

Businesses using the Sell Plan have already seen results, including a 30% surge in sales compared to traditional website sales.

ROMANIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital-Catalogue.com announces a significant increase in online sales for its customers following the launch of the Sell Plan. Fashion, design, and retail businesses using the Sell Plan have already seen results, including a 30% surge in sales and a 33% increase in conversion rates compared to traditional website sales.

In a dynamic market landscape, where engaging content is no longer optional, Digital-Catalogue.com has evolved from a simple publishing tool into a comprehensive digital sales platform. With the launch of the new Sell plan, businesses can now not only convert their static PDF into a flipbook, but also incorporate embedded e-commerce features, storytelling and design elements to grow their online presence and drive revenue.

Digital-Catalogue.com caters to businesses across diverse industries, including online retail, B2B enterprises, interior design firms, restaurants, distribution companies, and fashion brands. Its versatile features are tailored to meet the needs of each sector, empowering businesses to enhance their digital marketing strategies and achieve tangible results.

The Sell Plan is designed to help businesses present their content, products, and services in a captivating online format that improves sales and conversions. “One notable success story involves a global cosmetics and fashion brand, which experienced a remarkable 30% boost in online sales and an 18% increase in overall revenue after transitioning to an interactive digital catalogue” stated Narcis Dragoi, CEO of Digital-Catalogue.com.

Key features of Digital-Catalogue.com's Sell Plan include seamless online integration of e-commerce functionalities directly within the catalogue, enabling users to import product feeds and streamline the purchasing journey. With in-catalogue and WhatsApp checkout options, customers can browse and purchase products, simplifying and enhancing the overall shopping experience. Moreover, besides the sell-oriented features, the companies that wish to focus on design can also use multimedia elements like videos, images or GIFs.

Furthermore, the interactive digital catalogue’s user-friendly interface, intuitive tools, and drag-and-drop functionalities make it accessible to users of all skill levels. And with a dedicated support team on standby, assistance is readily available for any challenges or inquiries along the way.

About Digital Catalogue

In 2005, Digital-Catalogue.com revolutionized online product presentations by creating the first digital flipbook. Today, Digital-Catalogue.com empowers businesses with interactive design elements, storytelling capabilities, and embedded e-commerce features, revolutionizing the way companies present and sell their products online.

How can you sell online with an interactive flipbook for ecommerce?