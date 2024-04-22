Augment Therapy Announces Pilot in Partnership with CareSource at #1 Nationally Recognized Cincinnati Children’s
Digital Health Company, Augment Therapy®, announces a research pilot program at acclaimed Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
We’re thrilled to embark on this study at Cincinnati Children’s and further our collaboration with CareSource. I believe our software will serve as a crucial tool for healthcare moving forward. ”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augment Therapy®, a leading digital health company revolutionizing rehabilitative healthcare and exercise through immersive and gamified technology, is pleased to announce a research pilot program at the acclaimed Cincinnati Children’s. This 12-month research initiative is expected to begin in April and is being made possible by the generous support of nationally recognized managed care organization, CareSource. The pilot will focus on approximately 30 patients in the inpatient cardiac rehab unit at Cincinnati Children’s where physical therapists will utilize Augment Therapy’s ARWell PRO gamified software during therapy sessions.
— Lindsay Watson, PT, MPT, CEO and Co-Founder of Augment Therapy
“We have long understood the benefits that factors like motivation play in the ongoing success of treatments in our patients,” said Jason T. Long, PhD, Scientific Director in the Division of Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy at Cincinnati Children’s. “We can’t wait to see this put into action during this pilot program.”
Augment Therapy utilizes augmented reality to motivate kids and people of all ages and ability levels in therapeutic exercise. The company’s signature professional product, ARWell PRO, has already demonstrated its effectiveness across diverse pediatric diagnoses, ranging from cancer treatments, orthopedic injuries, Cerebral Palsy, Sickle Cell Disease, Cystic Fibrosis, Type 1 Diabetes, Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and more.
“CareSource is honored to extend our partnership with Augment Therapy at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, one of the world’s foremost children’s hospitals,” said Steve Ringel, Ohio Market President at CareSource. “Augment Therapy’s innovative use of augmented reality has the potential to transform the landscape of physical therapy. We are excited to see how this technology impacts the lives of our members and their families.”
The research component of this pilot will highlight how access to the software encourages the pediatric cardiac patients involved in this study to participate in increased exercise opportunities while determining feasibility and adherence rates for their care. Cardiac conditions can lead to reduced mobility, stamina and endurance, and increased anxiety and stress. Augment Therapy’s software offers an engaging way to motivate these vulnerable patients and provides moments of fun and levity during their hospital stay.
“We’re thrilled to embark on this study at Cincinnati Children’s and to further our collaboration with CareSource. With over two decades of experience as a physical therapist, I’ve witnessed firsthand the challenges of maintaining patient engagement during therapy sessions,” remarked Lindsay Watson, PT, MPT, CEO and Co-Founder of Augment Therapy. “I firmly believe that our software will serve as a crucial and indispensable tool for healthcare moving forward.”
About CareSource CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.1 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care. For more information visit www.caresource.com.
About Augment Therapy
Augment Therapy® is an award-winning digital health company that engages people of all ages and ability levels in immersive body-powered games and wellness activities from hospital to home. The company is redefining rehabilitative care, turning it into an empowering experience for individuals seeking to regain their health and mobility in a fun and engaging way. The company's applications include; ARWell PRO, intended for healthcare providers and their patients, and ARWell, for general wellness exercise with no prescription required. Leveraging MOCAST™, the company’s proprietary technology, the company's products offer a unique combination of full-body skeletal tracking and augmented reality-based games and exercises on commonly used tech tools like tablets and mobile phones. The company has also received SOC2 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 approval and is COPPA and HIPAA compliant.
Augment Therapy was co-founded by CEO, Lindsay Watson, a physical therapist with over 20 years of experience and CTO, Steve Blake, a 30-year medical and tech-education software expert. Incorporated in 2018, Augment Therapy is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information about Augment Therapy, please visit www.augmenttherapy.com
