Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival on May 5

If you’re a wildlife enthusiast itching for spring then be sure to check out the Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival on Sunday, May 5, at beautiful Herricks Cove on the Connecticut River in Rockingham, Vermont. The festival is presented by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society and made possible with support from Great River Hydro, Ben and Jerry's, Magris Talc, Mascoma Savings Bank, Decker's Tent Rentals, HB Energy, and One Credit Union.

This is a family-friendly festival with an emphasis on the wildlife and natural resources of Vermont. The festival will feature live animals, nature-focused walks, kids’ activities, presentations by environmental and nature organizations, and demonstrations that include the return of Vermont Game Warden Canine Units. –All this and more, with a focus on getting outdoors and enjoying nature. There will be food offered by a variety of local vendors as well as wildlife art, craft, book, and gift vendors there through the day.

“The Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival gives participants a chance to learn about and experience our native fish and wildlife and the importance of conserving their habitats so future generations can appreciate them as well,” said MaryBeth Adler, a state wildlife technician with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. a,nd activities are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine, with an early morning bird walk at 7:00 a.m. The suggested donation is $2.00 for an individual and $5.00 for a family, but no one is turned away for lack of funds. Pets are not allowed. Visit the festival website for updates and more information: https://amasvt.org/herricks-cove-wildlife-festival

Herricks Cove is located just off Route 5, less than three miles north of Bellows Falls.