The Pride Alliance to Host The Pride Summit: Uniting LGBTQIA+ Communities for Positive Change

Join us at The Pride Summit on May 4 at Hendrix College, Conway, AR, for networking, empowerment, and celebration of LGBTQIA+ communities.
This event is not only an opportunity to address critical issues facing our community but also a celebration of our resilience, diversity, and collective strength.”LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pride Alliance is thrilled to announce The Pride Summit, a groundbreaking event aimed at fostering unity and empowerment within the LGBTQIA+ community in Arkansas. Set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, The Pride Summit promises to be an unforgettable occasion dedicated to addressing vital issues, forging connections, and celebrating diversity.
The Pride Summit will consist of three dynamic components, each designed to engage and empower attendees:
Invitation-Only Morning Session: Bringing together 30 Pride organizations and organizers from across the state, this exclusive session will focus on building a cohesive coalition to tackle pressing concerns affecting LGBTQIA+ communities. Through collaborative discussions, networking opportunities, and shared resources, participants will gain invaluable insights and support to enhance their advocacy efforts.
Afternoon Session Open to All: With over 75 clubs, organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals involved in LGBTQIA+ activism expected to attend, the afternoon session offers a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and solidarity. From preventing duplication of services to preserving funding and mobilizing towards common goals, this inclusive gathering will empower attendees to effect meaningful change in their communities.
The 2024 Prom: Van Gogh’s Starry Night!: As the day draws to a close, attendees are invited to celebrate and unwind at the 2024 Prom, a spectacular event open to all. With its enchanting theme inspired by Van Gogh's iconic masterpiece, the prom promises an unforgettable evening of dancing, camaraderie, and celebration. Attendees can look forward to a live professional DJ, a Prom photo area, and a VIP 21+ section offering specialty beverages.
"We are thrilled to host The Pride Summit and provide a platform for LGBTQIA+ organizers, organizations, and allies to come together, share ideas, and drive positive change," said Nicholas Batchelor, Executive Director of The Pride Alliance. "This event is not only an opportunity to address critical issues facing our community but also a celebration of our resilience, diversity, and collective strength."
Event Details:
Date: May 4, 2024
Location: Hendrix College, Conway, Arkansas
Morning Session: Invitation Only - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Afternoon Session: Open to All Organizations - 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Evening Session: The 2024 Prom - Van Gogh’s Starry Night! - 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Join us at The Pride Summit and be a part of a transformative experience that will inspire, empower, and unite LGBTQIA+ communities across Arkansas. Together, we can create a future where everyone feels valued, accepted, and celebrated for who they are.
For more information on attending The Pride Summit or to purchase tickets for the 2024 Prom, please visit The Pride Alliance website.
About The Pride Alliance:
The Pride Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to making Arkansas a better and happier place for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. Through community-centric programming, training, and support services, we strive to promote inclusivity, empower individuals, and create a more equitable society for all.
