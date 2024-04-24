Business Dreams Champion named as a finalist for Global Awards
Women Changing the World Awards presented by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York & Oprah Winfrey’s favourite guest, Dr Tererai Trent celebrate outstanding women.PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol Hanlon, CEO of Belmont Business Enterprise Centre Inc and Textile Clothing Footwear Resource Centre WA Inc not-for-profit associations based in Western Australia, has been selected as finalist in the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards.
The Women Changing the World Awards; presented by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favourite guest, Dr Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, technology, product development, education, health and innovation. The awards are designed to recognize a growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for us all, inspiring other women to answer the call to take action.
Dr Trent explains, “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams, and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.”
In the 1970’s, Carol Hanlon established her own fashion design company; growing it to become a successful manufacturing, wholesale, retail, export business for 20 years. It was during the 1980’s where Carol also undertook community roles, including District Governor of International Women’s Service Club, focusing on speech & hearing impairment, and when she realized just how much she could help others with her knowledge, expertise and experience.
Since the 1990’s, Carol has established two not-for-profit Western Australian community organisations; assisting entrepreneurs, micro small businesses and creatives to start or grow their businesses, and also developing various social enterprise projects including:
- clothes lending library for job interviews;
- global micro sewing livelihood projects for women;
- economic empowerment of women; through hosting annual NGO Forums during United Nations CSW, gender advocacy roles, past WA president of Business Professional Women Clubs; and
- establishing BPW Women in Business Incubator, providing support online for women in business training, mentoring across Australia and globally.
In 1994, Carol established Western Australia based non-profit community organization, Belmont Business Enterprise Centre Inc, and later in 1998, founded Textile Clothing Footwear Resource Centre WA Inc., Designedge Fashion Incubator, TCF Australia, TCF Global, along with other community initiatives.
Her not-for-profit projects have assisted over 33,000 individuals and small businesses not just Western Australia, but across Australia and beyond, with low cost or ‘no cost’ training and mentoring. She helps others by developing business skills, business growth potential, and has assisted 7,000 individuals in the fashion, creative, TCF related industries. To date, both NFP’s have assisted over 25,000 women across Australia and beyond, including regional/remote areas, as well as Indigenous, culturally linguistically diverse (CaLD) entrepreneurs. Through BEC Global, TCF Global and the BPW Business Incubator network, Carol’s business NGO networks span 120 countries, as she continues to assist empowering women in developing countries facilitating micro sewing projects; a continuing passion that Carol pursues wherever possible.
Being named a ‘business dream champion’, Carol has lived in experience and empathy for those wishing to create their own business dream, adding value and assisting in any way she is able. Carol grew up in a disadvantaged family situation, learning first-hand to be resilient, overcoming difficulties, and through leaving home at 15 years young, being self-taught in her pursuits. Starting her own home-based fashion business with little resources embedded in Carol a commitment to create opportunities for herself and to help empower others. Carol has been acknowledged for her community based small business projects with many local, state, national, global awards since the 1970’s.
Dr. Trent’s vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams; calling on women across the globe to unite and pave the way towards a better future for all.
It can be challenging to create change in the world, but Carol Hanlon gives this advice for others thinking about following their calling to make a difference.
“Recognize and value your skills and talents and just get involved. Join supportive local and global networks with like-minded people to make a difference in the area of your passion.”
Understandably, Carol proud of her achievements. In last 12 months alone, Carol Hanlon has celebrated the ‘30th Anniversary’ NFP Belmont Business Enterprise Centre Inc and staged her 19th designedge Innovation Festival with over 150 events, webinars, forums. She also celebrated the ‘30th Belmont & Western Australian Small Business Awards’, which for 30 years has witnessed many thousands of winners and finalists be recognised for their achievements and business excellence across Western Australia.
Carol is also proud of hosting her ‘9th NGO CSW Forum’ during United Nations Commission Status Women (CSW68), a global platform for women’s NGO’s and entrepreneurs showcasing issues and best practices. Her 2024 Forum topic “Economic Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs, Gender Equality, Sustainable Development Goals” included NGOs from Iran, Sudan, Uganda, Lebanon, USA, UK, and Australia.
Carol attributes her success story from her passion to empower entrepreneurs, creating unique opportunities, and unwavering support for small businesses. Teamed with her determination and ability to overcome the daily hurdles of her two NFP’s, Carol values the support of her team, committees, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters.
Committed to continuing to make an impact through her work, her future vision is to continue to be innovative through small business projects and delivering online business training and mentoring to small businesses across Australia and beyond. She is passionate about projects for emerging fashion designers and creatives to build their global fashion businesses. Carol’s commitment has always been to assist the economic empowerment of women, expand BPW Business Incubator for women in business, and provide support to thousands of women in developing countries with opportunities through online training and support to start or grow their own small business. Finalists wcwawards.com/finalists
Winners of 2024 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards in London, United Kingdom, 25 May 2024. Visit wcwawards.com
