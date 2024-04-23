Bitget PoolX Lists Apu Apustaja (APU) for Stake-to-Mine Rewards

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget PoolX, the cutting-edge stake-to-mine platform by the world’s leading crypto exchange and web3 company – Bitget, proudly announces the listing of Apu Apustaja (APU), a meme coin designed for all frens. PoolX enables users to stake specific coins and earn popular tokens, offering a seamless opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to participate in token mining. With each PoolX project, users can access one or more mining pools, where token rewards are distributed hourly based on participants’ staking volume.

Mining Pool Details:

ETH Pool: 65,217,000 APU (50%)

USDT Pool: 65,217,000 APU (50%)

Maximum ETH Staking: 7 ETH

Maximum USDT Staking: 20,000 USDT

Token Allocation:

Rewards per user in the ETH and USDT pools are calculated based on the user’s staked amount divided by the total staked amount of all eligible participants, multiplied by the corresponding prize pool.

Apu Background:

Apu, also known as Peepo or Helper, is a beloved character representing a younger, kinder, and more naive anthropomorphic frog. Originating from Finland, Apu quickly gained international fame and became a ubiquitous presence on platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and various forums. As Apu’s popularity continues to soar, it’s only fitting that he ventures into the financial realm.

Bitget’s Spot listings

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs, including BTC, ETH, SOL and more. Throughout 2023, the platform added over 350 new listings, further diversifying investment options for users. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens. Its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap enables cross-chain trading between nearly 30 mainnets.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com