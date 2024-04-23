Ecamm Network announces its newest integration with Zoom Video Communications Inc.
This integration empowers Ecamm users to bring Zoom guests into their productions and seamlessly weave Zoom comments into their broadcasts and recordings.
We're confident that this integration will help thousands of video creators and business professionals enhance their Zoom production experiences.”AMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecamm Network, LLC, the innovative minds behind Ecamm Live, a premier live streaming and video production application for Mac users, proudly announces its latest breakthrough: seamless integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. This integration, which enters public beta testing today, marks a significant advancement in streamlining virtual collaborations and enhancing video experiences.
— Glen Aspeslagh
The newly developed integration empowers Ecamm Live users to effortlessly bring Zoom guests into their productions, seamlessly weave Zoom comments and reactions into their broadcasts and recordings, and elevate the quality of Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinars, and Zoom Events with Ecamm Live's rich feature set.
Ecamm Live stands as an unparalleled all-in-one solution for any video production need, including live streaming, recording, and presenting. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive toolkit, video creation becomes not only accessible but also professional and fully customizable.
With a robust suite of features, Ecamm Live enables users to enhance Zoom-based productions by effortlessly integrating video graphics such as lower thirds, titles, and presentation overlays, showcasing live comments on screen, seamlessly rolling videos, and much more.
Ken Aspeslagh, co-founder of Ecamm Network, expressed his enthusiasm stating: "We're thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with Zoom, which is a leader in this space."Co-founder Glen Aspeslagh added: "We're confident that this integration will help thousands of video creators and business professionals enhance their Zoom production experiences."
Andy Carluccio, head of client innovation at Zoom added: “We are thrilled to welcome Ecamm Live to our developer ecosystem. This integration with our Meeting SDK technology is an excellent example of the powerful and ergonomic workflows that emerge when Zoom’s robust AV capabilities operate directly within industry-leading products customers use every day. We are excited to see the amazing live streams and podcasts created with these easy-to-use, high-quality tools for integrating remote guests.”
“Ecamm for Zoom helps remote producers up their game and shifts how remote productions work moving forward! As a remote producer I have had the privilege of producing live stream events with dozens of guests and tens of thousands of viewers, and I have to say that Ecamm for Zoom is a GAME CHANGER!" Daniel Chi, Video Producer.
Ecamm for Zoom goes into public beta testing on April 23, 2024. You can learn more and try out the beta at https://www.ecamm.com/zoom
About Ecamm Network, LLC
Since its inception in 1999, Ecamm Network has been a trailblazer in providing Mac software solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses and entrepreneurs. The company's flagship product, Ecamm Live, serves as a robust live streaming and video production studio, empowering creators from various backgrounds to produce captivating live broadcasts and recordings effortlessly.
For more information about Ecamm Network, please visit: https://ecamm.com
