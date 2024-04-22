Yeremyan Projects received Doing Digital Award for Leading in Hospitality and Agro-Innovation
Doing Digital Awards aim to recognize and inspire the pioneers in digital transformation to strive for excellence and achieve new milestones.
Our almost two decades of business experience and work with millions of customers prove that nowadays changes are constant. We consider challenges posed by digital transformations as opportunities.”YEREVAN, ARMENIA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the Doing Digital Platform launched the Doing Digital Awards, which will be an integral part of the annual Doing Digital Forum. As a platform dedicated to exploring fintech and business digitalization opportunities, the Forum strives to unite thought leaders across government, technology, finance, and banking sectors. Through insightful discussions and connections between global experts and local businesses, DDF promotes the advancement of the digitalization process․
The Doing Digital Awards aims to recognize and inspire the pioneers in digital transformation, serving as a driving force for other organizations in both the public and private sectors to strive for excellence and achieve new milestones in digital transformation.
"Doing Digital Forum has evolved into a groundbreaking tradition where we gather with fellow change-makers, and thought leaders keen to exchange knowledge and expertise, propelling innovation forward. This year we have launched our inaugural Awards, to honor those who have made a significant impact within the global and local ecosystem," said Tatevik Simonyan, Founder of Doing Digital Platform.
"Yeremyan Projects" has been recognized as a winner in the "Excellence in Hospitality and Agro-Innovation" category at the Doing Digital Awards 2024.
The company stands as one of the leaders in Armenia's business, restaurant, and agricultural sectors. Over its 18-year tenure, “Yeremyan Projects” has conceived and executed over 10 daring, distinctive, and concept-driven ventures, making significant contributions to the Armenian restaurant and agricultural industries. In 2023, the company made substantial investments in agriculture, establishing Armenia's first regional and unique livestock complex, operating with principles and approaches meeting international standards.
David Yeremyan, Founder and CEO of "Yeremyan Projects," received the award from Chris Skinner, the keynote speaker at the Doing Digital Forum 2023. Skinner invited to DDF24 as a special guest and arrived in Armenia to participate the Forum and bestow the award.
"I am delighted to accept the award in this category from Chris Skinner himself, whose last year speech left a lasting impression and served as a source of inspiration," mentioned David Yeremyan and added: "It’s a great honor for me to receive this award. It proves once again that our dedicated and consistent work of more than 18 years is appreciated. Our almost two decades of business experience, daily contact, and work with millions of guests and customers prove that nowadays changes are constant. We should be ready for them, viewing the challenges posed by digital transformations as opportunities."
Celebrating excellence in digitalization, the Doing Digital Awards have recognized pioneers like Brett King, Chris Skinner and Dirk Ohlmeier for their transformative impact on banking, fintech and talent growth. From Visa’s global leadership in digital payments to Ameriabank's advancement in digital transformation, and from Fastex's groundbreaking blockchain solutions to Hoory’s revolutionary AI-driven customer support, Ucraft’s exceptional web design tools, and Apricot Capital’s top-notch investment app, these winners drive the digital society forward.
The Central Bank's cultural transformation, ISAA's role in digital society creation, and ArCa's financial infrastructure excellence demonstrate Armenia's digital prowess. Yeremyan Project’s excellence in hospitality and agro-innovation underscores the diverse facets of digital advancement.
Doing Digital Awards anticipate submissions of successful digital transformation and AI-integrated projects worldwide to foster knowledge exchange and competitiveness in the realm of digitalization.
The International Doing Digital Forum 2024, held on April 3 in Yerevan, achieved significant success, featuring over 20 digital leaders from Visa, Moven, Deloitte, Singapore University of Social Sciences, etc. With more than 1000 attendees the event gained widespread acclaim and participation.
