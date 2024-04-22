Uplers Releases Salary Report To Help The Hiring Managers Identify And Attract Top Indian Remote Talent

Uplers introduces its salary report that will give hiring managers insights into both hiring factors and salary trends in the local region and across India.

SAN DEIGO, CALIFORNIA, INDIA, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did you know that over 55% of bootstrapped companies and SMBs are now actively hiring from India? This trend is not only due to its global-ready talent but also because of their culturally-aligned workforce and cost-effectiveness. As a result, many global companies are focusing on the Indian market to understand salary and benefit structures, as well as cultural differences.“We know India has some quality talent and we're even open to explore the Indian talent market. But, our lack of knowledge on tech salary trends in India could lead us to bad hires.” said the CEO of a tech firm.To address this challenge, Uplers released its reliable salary report for global companies that helps in analyzing real-time verified salary data across the US, UK, AU, and more vs India.How will Uplers salary analysis tool help global companies?Get real-time, verified data on salaries across different levels, roles, skills, experience, and locations.1. Understand how you can save up to 40% with salary market analysis.2. Help benchmark salaries and budget effectively when hiring tech roles (SEO expert, react native developer, UI/UX designer and more) from India.3. Help create better compensation plans based on experience levels and cost savings on benefits, insurance, and perks to attract the best talent.4. Ensures you are paying employees competitively for better retention and performance.Assists global companies to make informed decisions about hiring from India vs. locally.How does salary market analysis help in effective hiring?This comparative salary analysis report helps you understand competitive salaries for specific skills in your location compared to India. Explore detailed compensation data with in-depth information on experience, curbing margin dues on benefits, insurance and overall costing on hiring.“During my research for salary benchmarks, I found Uplers' salary analysis tool on the second search result of the first page. I found it very helpful and decided to contact Uplers after using the salary comparison feature. This tool is a valuable resource for global companies lookingto hire talent from India.” said Uplers ClientAbout UplersUplers is a hiring platform that connects you with top Indian talents, which are deeply vetted using Advanced AI. With the 1M+ talent network, they offer talents with expert proficiency across 100+ tech & digital skills. Plus, their expert matchmakers handle the entire hiring process from creating job descriptions to on-board talent hassle-free. With their salary market tool, you can offer competitive compensation attracting the best Indian talent.