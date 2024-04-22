Admissions Open For Lloyd Institute of Forensic Science’s PGD Programs
LIFS offers unique PGD programs in Document Examination and Fingerprint Science to revitalize the career of students in the field of forensic scienceGREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lloyd Institute of Forensic Science offers an unparalleled opportunity to its students to equip them with essential skills and knowledge in the field of forensics. Continuing its legacy, LIFS offers cutting-edge facilities along with top-notch education and practical training. Candidates who wish to excel in the field of forensics can pursue the PGD program in Document Examination and Fingerprint Science at LIFS.
PGD Program Offered by LIFS:
Lloyd Institute of Forensic Science offers the following mentioned Post Graduate Diploma courses:
1. PGD in Fingerprint Science: Post Graduate Diploma in fingerprint science is a 1-year course spread over 2 semesters that enables the students to comply with the market standards. Through this course, students get the opportunity to develop the necessary skills of fingerprint identification and analysis that help them to be expert fingerprint examiners.
2. PGD in Document Examiner: Post Graduate Diploma in document examination is a 1-year program that aims to enable students to stand out in the crowd of forensic experts. The course invokes the critical thinking ability of the students which helps them to solve cases efficiently.
Each PGD program offered by the institute is designed in such a manner that keeps you aligned with the latest advancements in the forensic science department. One of the most important features of our program is that the emphasis is more on experimental learning than on theoretical. The college gives the opportunity of using the state-of-the-art laboratories to its students thus giving them practical insights on case solving under the guidance of experienced faculty.
For more course related information, and program curriculum, please contact us at: admission@lifs.co.in
About Lloyd Institute of Forensic Science:
Lloyd Institute of Forensic Science is affiliated with the world’s first and only forensic science university, National Forensic Science University along with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. LIFS is a premier forensic institute that is dedicated to providing quality education to its students. The college is a leading forensic institution established with the aim of fostering excellence and innovation in the field of forensics. For more information regarding the college and program offered, visit https://lifs.co.in/.
