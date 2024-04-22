What Slack, GoPro and Upwork Have In Common: Harnessing AI for Corporate Learning

New Leaf Technologies brings Continu's AI-powered learning platform, used by Slack, GoPro & Upwork, to Africa, revolutionising corporate L&D.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When participants in the 2024 L&D Global Sentiment Survey were asked what they considered to be paramount in workplace learning for the year ahead, artificial intelligence (AI) came out on top by large margins. However, respondents across countries and industries also said that AI presented their greatest challenge.

According to Michael Hanly, CEO of eLearning solutions company New Leaf Technologies, the focus on AI has led to the creation of learning experience platforms (LXPs), which are AI-driven corporate learning platforms delivered using Software as a Service.

The global market for LXPs is projected to reach $2,186.4 million by 2026, according to Facts and Factors, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 25.3% from 2021 to 2026.

While many learning and development (L&D) practitioners are still scrambling to incorporate AI into their training and learning programmes, global companies such as Slack, GoPro, and Upwork have jumped the queue and are happily letting AI streamline their systems. They’re doing this by using Continu, one of the best eLearning products on the market.

Continu is AI-driven, but that doesn’t mean it lacks human touch. It is custom-built to balance human and AI interaction, enabling companies to deliver a blended learning experience where learners benefit from a variety of training methods, including being guided and instructed by humans. As the saying goes, “AI brings the smarts, but humans bring the heart.” This is why Continu is referred to as an LXP rather than a learning management system (LMS).

Continu works with Upwork, Slack, Snap Inc., GoPro, Warner Music Group, Epic Games, Dollar Shave Club, and more to cultivate a modern culture of learning. In the case of Upwork, Continu provides all employees with training, upskilling, and coaching throughout the year. The platform allows Upwork to onboard large numbers of people in a hybrid model while creating an inclusive human experience.

Slack, on the other hand, has over 16 offices worldwide, and with the shift to remote work, it relies on Continu to ensure all employees receive effective onboarding and uninterrupted development experiences through blended training from a central location.

Last year, for the eighth time in a row, G2 named Continu the Momentum Leader and Leader in the Corporate LMS and LXP reports. The company achieved the highest G2 Satisfaction Score in the Corporate Learning Management System and LXP categories—including 96% for Ease of Use and 96% for Quality of Support—making it one of the best eLearning platforms on the market.

Continu enables L&D teams to harness AI for corporate learning by centralising training and upskilling programmes. Here’s how the AI-powered LXP works:

- Powerful automated learning workflows, including for new hires and compliance training.

- Smart Segmentation for personalised learning journeys based on individual learning styles, departments, teams, locations, etc.

- In-depth, real-time measurement and tracking of learning journeys and outcomes, with a 90% course completion rate.

- Easy integration of tech stacks such as Slack, Zoom, Google products, etc.

- Seamless translation of content into 100+ languages.

- Multiple collaboration and social learning tools.

- Badges to celebrate milestones, drive engagement, and boost motivation through gamified training, resulting in an average engagement rate of 92%.

Having recently signed an exclusive partnership with Continu, New Leaf Technologies is excited to bring award-winning learning and training software to businesses in the African learning market. New Leaf Technologies is well-established in the online education industry in South Africa, and through their global partner network, the company is in an excellent position to offer clients across Africa access to the world’s most effective eLearning platforms.

Hanly says that the platform’s modern learning features, combined with New Leaf Technology’s deep understanding of the African region and immediate white-glove assistance and support, will ensure that African businesses can fully leverage Continu’s capability.

He says: “It's not just about adopting a world-class learning platform; it's about successfully using the tools for impact. You're embracing a partnership that understands and caters to the unique challenges and opportunities within the African learning environment and context.”

Education is widely regarded as a critical foundation for Africa’s development, and the partnership between New Leaf Technologies and Continu plays a pivotal role in supporting L&D excellence across the continent.

About Continu:

Continu is the World’s First Learning Amplification Platform™. As a Software as a Service (SaaS), Continu helps companies train internal and external users, learn automation, author content, and measure real-time training.

About New Leaf Technologies:

New Leaf Technologies provides industry-leading learning software and services to corporations, training companies, and educational institutions across the globe. Services include access to the most effective eLearning platforms, creating eLearning content, learning experience design, B-BBEE, ATR and WSP consulting, Learning as a Service, media production, and ILT and VILT training facilitation and coaching.

To find out more about New Leaf Technologies and Continu, and how this exclusive and future-forward partnership can help African businesses adopt AI for corporate learning and accelerate their L&D initiatives, contact New Leaf Technologies.