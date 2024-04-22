FlyNava Technologies Welcomes Abisht Iyengar as VP of Commercial and Market Growth

Abisht Iyengar, Vice President - Commercial and Market Growth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyNava Technologies, a leading provider of innovative revenue generation solutions in the aviation industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Abisht Iyengar as the Vice President of Commercial and Market Growth for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Bringing a wealth of experience from his previous roles in the region at PROS, Novus Aviation Capital, Accelya, Mercator, and Emirates Airlines, Abisht joins FlyNava with over 18 years of industry expertise. His profound knowledge and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving FlyNava’s growth initiatives throughout the EMEA region.

In his new role, Abisht will spearhead FlyNava’s strategic expansion efforts, leveraging his proven track record in business development and market expansion to solidify the company’s position as a leader in aviation technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abisht to the FlyNava team. His deep understanding of the EMEA market, strong relationships with airline management, coupled with his innovative approach to growth, will be pivotal in advancing our strategic objectives and expanding our presence across the region” said the CEO Mahesh Shastry.

Abisht expressed excitement about joining FlyNava stating, “I am thrilled to join FlyNava, a company at the forefront of innovation in commercial aviation. What excites me most is the company’s focus on a niche segment within the industry which is also testament to Mahesh’s experience in the industry. FlyNava’s product suite is uniquely positioned to help airlines achieve new heights in this highly competitive landscape. I look forwards to contributing to FlyNava’s success and shaping the future of aviation."

Join us in extending a warm welcome to Abisht Iyengar as he embarks on this exciting journey with FlyNava Technologies.

About FlyNava Technologies:

FlyNava Technologies is a leading provider of innovative pricing solutions in the aviation industry. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, FlyNava is committed to transforming the way airlines and aviation organizations operate. From flight planning and navigation solutions to passenger experience enhancements, FlyNava Technologies empowers its customers to navigate the skies with confidence and efficiency. For more information, visit https://flynava.ai/