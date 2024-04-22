Indian Branded Food Staple Market: CAGR of 10.1% Forecasted to 2031 | NatureLand Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Branded manufacturers introduce clean, nutritional, and natural food items in the market which are anticipated to gain favor among health-conscious customers. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “India Branded Food Staple Market by Product Type, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” The India branded food staple market size was valued at INR 27, 507.94 crore in 2017 and is projected to reach INR 105,123.34 crore by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The branded food staple market in India refers to the section of the food business that focuses on the manufacturing, branding, and marketing of essential food items marketed under a specific brand name. These products often comprise grains, pulses, spices, and other basics commonly found in Indian households. Branded food staples are advertised to customers as items that provide constant quality, safety, and dependability, and are frequently packaged in appealing and handy shapes. The branding and marketing of these items are meant to distinguish them from generic or unbranded competitors, as well as to promote customer brand loyalty. The market for branded food staples is extremely competitive, with many businesses competing for market share through innovation, branding, and price competition. Rise in affluence, urbanization, change in consumer tastes, and increased knowledge of food safety and quality have all contributed to the expansion of India branded food staple industry.

The pesticide-free branded food staple industry in India is an untapped opportunity with substantial development potential. There is a rising demand for food items farmed utilizing sustainable and ecologically friendly procedures as people become more conscious about the environmental impact of traditional agricultural practices. Pesticide-free branded food staples are viewed as more ecologically friendly and sustainable choices. Several programs have been established by the Indian government to promote organic farming and raise public knowledge about the benefits of pesticide-free food items. These initiatives have contributed to the development of a favorable regulatory environment for the expansion of the pesticide-free branded food staple industry. Furthermore, with rising affluence and shifting customer tastes, there is a growing need in India for branded food goods. Pesticide-free branded food staples are well-positioned to benefit from this trend, since they are viewed as high-quality and safe items.

The expansion of sales channels is a significant component provides the India branded food staple market opportunity for growth, and one of them is the online retail platform, which is also the fastest-expanding category. Several retail players are now running web-based retail storefronts where customers can learn more about the company and its items. The availability of different product selections and price comparison on internet platforms is also increasing the number of individuals who shop online.

This is advantageous to the main players since it eliminates the need for physical outlets or stores while also allowing customers to read reviews offered by other users and compare various stores, products, and prices of different vendors for the specific food staple. Moreover, data from pib.gov.in show that internet and broadband penetration in India has been rapidly increasing. There will be 776.45 million internet consumers and 726.32 million broadband connections by the end of September 2020. Furthermore, in addition to sales channels, product availability is increasing in convenience stores and local shops in small regions, which is boosting the market growth for India branded food staple market.

India branded food staple market is segmented into product type and distribution channel. Depending on product type, the market is classified into grains, pulses, spices, value-added, and others. Depending on the distribution channel, it is segregated into B2B and B2C.

Players operating in India branded food staple market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their India branded food staple market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Green Agrevolution Pvt. Ltd. (DeHaat), Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd.(24 Mantra), Khanal Foods Pvt Ltd.(Himalayan Natives), Mangat Ram Dal Mill Pvt. Ltd., NatureLand Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd. (Organic Tattva), Pro Nature Organic Foods Private Limited, Victoriafalls Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. (Rajdhani), Safe Harvest Private Limited, and Tata Consumer Products Limited (Tata Sampann).

Key findings of the study

▶According to the India branded food staple market analysis, on the basis of product type, the pulses segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

▶According to the India branded food staple market trends, On the basis of distribution channel, the B2B segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the India branded food staple market forecast period.

