Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel to Shine at Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2024

Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel to Shine at Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2024MADINA, SAUDI ARABIA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel, renowned as one of the largest hotels in Madinah and a distinguished subsidiary of SIAD Holding, eagerly announces its active participation in the inaugural Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2024. The event is scheduled to take place at the esteemed King Salman International Convention Center from April 22nd to 24th, 2024.
The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2024 presents an invaluable opportunity for Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel to exhibit its exceptional services to pilgrims worldwide. With a dedicated team on hand to engage with guests, the hotel aims to highlight its distinguished offerings, including its strategic location, luxurious accommodations, comprehensive facilities and exceptional services.
Mr. Mohannad Khogeer, the CEO and Chairman of SIAD Holding Company stated, "We at Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel are honored to participate in the inaugural Umrah and Ziyarah Forum,"
He added, "This forum presents a valuable platform to showcase our commitment to providing exceptional services to pilgrims from all over the world. Our distinguished location and exceptional amenities ensure a comfortable and spiritually enriching stay for our guests."
Eng Mulham Khogeer - V.P. Hotels & Hospitality Projects at SIAD Holding Co. also said, "We are confident that the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2024 will be a significant event for the industry," "We look forward to engaging with key stakeholders and contributing to discussions that elevate the pilgrim experience in Madinah."
Situated within mere steps of the Prophet's Mosque, the hotel provides guests with a serene and convenient stay, facilitating easy access to Madinah’s most revered religious sites.
Boasting modern and elegant designs, the hotel's rooms and suites offer an array of amenities, ensuring visitors experience unparalleled comfort throughout their stay.
From a fitness center to several international restaurants serving delectable dishes, the hotel boasts a wide range of integrated facilities to enhance the guest experience.
With complimentary airport transportation, round-the-clock reception, and premium room service, the hotel goes above and beyond to cater to the needs of pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and memorable stay.
Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel's participation in the forum underscores its commitment to providing pilgrims with an exceptional experience while contributing to the elevation of Madinah's status as a leading religious tourism destination.
Moreover, the forum will feature discussions on topics related to the Hajj and Umrah system at both local and international levels. Round-table sessions will convene prominent decision-makers, officials, and entities associated with the Umrah and Ziyarah sector to shed light on the pilgrim experience and explore avenues for improvement.
About Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel:
Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel stands as the closest hotel to the Prophet's Mosque, offering unparalleled convenience to visitors. Situated in the heart of vital locations in Madinah, the hotel caters to individuals, families, religious and leisure tourists, and business travelers alike, ensuring an exceptional stay for every guest. In addition to luxurious accommodations, guests can enjoy a unique shopping experience at the hotel's attached mall, along with access to several restaurants and car parking facilities, further enhancing their stay.
About SIAD Holding:
Founded in 2019, SIAD Holding is an esteemed investment company in Saudi Arabia with roots dating back to Abdul-Aziz Khogeer's company established in 1957. The holding company oversees a diverse portfolio of subsidiary companies in Tourism, Transport, Hospitality, Catering, and Projects & Development, offering a wide range of B2B and B2C services and serving as an industry leader in Saudi Arabia. Pioneering investment and development in various sectors, including Hajj and Umrah, Hospitality, Tourism, Catering, Transportation, and Projects & Development, SIAD Holding aims to build upon its rich history and lifelong experience to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.
