Construction of Meteora Developers' $45mn JVC Residential Project, Park Boulevard on schedule

Meteora Developers has announced the groundbreaking of its latest premium residential project, Park Boulevard, in District 11 of Jumeirah Village Circle.

JUMEIRAH VILLAGE CIRCLE, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Developers, the renowned JVC-focused boutique developer, has announced that the construction of its latest premium residential project, Park Boulevard, in District 11 of Jumeirah Village Circle is on schedule and 19 floor structure will be completed in 6 months. This highly anticipated development marks Meteora Developers’ fourth project in JVC, following the overwhelming success of The East Crest, 7 Park Central, and Vita Grande.

Built on the foundation of contemporary aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, the development will house a collection of 148 design-led smart homes split into 27 studios, 93 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom apartments. These park-front residences will also boast panoramic vistas of the community park.

“We are confident that Park Boulevard, with its attractive inventory and distinctive amenities, will receive a strong response from both our current and prospective audiences.” said Praveen Sharma, Founder and CEO of Meteora Developers.

Omar Al Omour, Co-Founder and Partner of Meteora Developers, added: “As we continue to deliver aspirational-led addresses in the prime neighbourhoods of Jumeirah Village Circle, the launch of Park Boulevard marks a significant step forward in our expansion plan in Dubai, further strengthening our efforts to provide high-quality lifestyles and long-term value to more communities in the city.”

Park Boulevard will offer a host of world-class amenities catering to the wellness-oriented and elevated lifestyle of its residents. Apart from the expansive adult pool and a dedicated children’s pool, the building will also feature state-of-the-art smart homes, EV charging, air-purified environments, fully fitted kitchen with white goods, concierge service, doctor on call, a dedicated retail level with a pharmacy, supermarket and cafe, a functional podium with an immersive outdoor cinema, fitness studio, outdoor play area, pets zone etc.

With Park Boulevard strategically situated in District 11 of Jumeirah Village Circle, the residents can also benefit from world-class dining and shopping experiences in the Jumeirah Village Circle neighbourhood.

Park Boulevard is expected to be handed over to customers in Q4 2025.

