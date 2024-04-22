Big Crowds Expected for Nation's First Pickleball Convention
Las Vegas Convention Center Hosts Inaugural Global GatheringLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pickleball world is buzzing with excitement as the nation's first pickleball convention opens at the illustrious Las Vegas Convention Center from June 6th through June 9th. The World Pickleball Convention & Conference will transform the convention center into a vibrant hub of pickleball industry leaders, corporate buyers, professional and amateur players, as well as celebrities and enthusiasts.
"There will be something for everyone at the convention including the Exhibition Marketplace, which will feature a trade show floor with hundreds of cutting edge pickleball products, apparel, footwear and accessories, as well as everything from franchising & business opportunities to exhibitors who support the pickleball industry in virtually every capacity," said George Domaceti, CEO of the World Pickleball Convention. "There will be daily runway fashion shows, as well as demonstration stages to experience new advances in equipment, paddles, accessories, and so much more," continued Domaceti.
In addition to the trade show, there will be multiple demo courts set-up throughout the exhibit floor where attendees may try new products before writing orders, and there will be clinics and instruction given from the number #1 ranked APP female singles player in the world, Salome Davidze.
The convention will also feature the World Pickleball Conference with over 30 Industry Leaders speaking on a variety of important topics that reflect and affect the growth and evolution of pickleball. The Keynote address will be delivered by Robert Quicksilver, the Chairman of the Board for the governing body of the sport, USA Pickleball, followed by sessions delivered by renowned industry leaders and even celebrities who have ventured into the business of pickleball. These sessions aim to provide valuable insights and the current state and future direction of pickleball from technological advancements to market trends and business opportunities. It's an exciting time for the sport, and the conference is a platform for sharing knowledge, networking, and driving the industry forward.
Beyond the trade show floor will be a USA Pickleball sanctioned indoor tournament featuring pro and amateur players competing on state-of-the-art, cushioned, indoor courts. All skill levels, age groups, and divisions will be represented at the tournament.
While most people had never heard of pickleball up until a couple of years ago, it's hard to find anyone who has not heard of the sport, with over 35 million people who have played, and millions more who have had their curiosity peaked, and ready to try the sport.
The historic event is scheduled for June 6-9, 2024, and will be held at the south hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is sponsored by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and promises to be a comprehensive event with something for everyone.
Additional information can be found by contacting Don Walsh,
World Pickleball Convention
1-800-451-9855
Don Walsh
National Pickleball Expositions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn