JPLT (Japanese Language Training) Introduces Japanese Language learning Programs Online

JPLT provides online learning through a unique game-like metaverse campus, where Japanese language learners can interact and study Japanese 24/7 for free.YOKOHAMA CITY, JAPAN, TOGETHER WITH SUBIC, PHILIPPINES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After preparing for months of research and development, JPLT (Japanese Language Training) has finally launched a Japanese language school with the convenience of a 100% online classroom and is now available worldwide.
Dialogplus Group Co., Ltd., a marketing company, announced today their next largest service launch in company history with the opening of JPLT (Japanese Language Training) online school.
JPLT is an online Japanese language community and school tailored for Japanese language learners worldwide. The new approach of online learning through a unique game-like metaverse campus, where Japanese language learners from all over the world can interact and study Japanese can be experienced for 24 hours for 7 days for free. We provide an innovative Japanese language learning environment, including support for Japanese language proficiency tests such as the JLPT, as well as Japanese language learning methods guided by Japanese instructors.
JPLT online Japanese language school URL： https://jplt-dialogplus.com/
■What is JPLT Online Japanese School?
JPLT aspires to be a global educational platform that embodies principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and economic and social integration.
Together, we will build a collaborative learning environment where individuals from diverse backgrounds, including both teachers and students, come together to learn, support, and embrace each other's differences and unique journeys.
Learning Japanese with everyone included is entirely free.
■Introducing the JPLT Metaverse Campus: The world's largest online Japanese language school is now accessible in virtual space!
At JPLT Metaverse Campus, all group classes and one-on-one lessons take place alongside a variety of free classes and seminars.
This shift in learning is changing the education system! Attending and commuting to a physical school is no longer required. The traditional learning methods that focus only on listening, memorizing, and taking in information are no longer the only way to build knowledge. Instead, immersing yourself in our learning space where you can absorb and express what is learned within the virtual school naturally.
All these things can be achieved by connecting with other Japanese language learners 24/7 in JPLT Metaverse Campus' free lounge.
If you are feeling shy about speaking the Japanese language, you may use an avatar and design it to your liking to participate in conversations without showing your face, this way, you can freely speak even with mistakes. The JPLT Metaverse Campus is a supportive environment where you can immerse yourself in Japanese every day, just as you would learn your native language.
This is a hub to find like-minded people who share your passion for the Japanese language.
We warmly invite you to join the JPLT Metaverse Campus, where you can start your online Japanese learning journey. Be among the first to join our learning space for free.
Our team of JPLT teachers eagerly awaits your registration and ready to welcome our first learners
☆JPLT Metaverse Campus Opening Ceremony Event
To mark the official launch of the JPLT Metaverse campus, we will be hosting an open ceremony. This event promises three days filled with engaging activities, all of which are completely free of charge.
For three days, participants will have the opportunity to experience a variety of activities, including free lessons led by our experienced teachers. Participants can look forward to participating in a scavenger hunt that will take them on an adventure throughout the virtual campus.
To register as a free member, follow the steps in this URL: https://jplt-dialogplus.com/jplt-metaverse-campus-opening-ceremony-event/
JPLT Opening Ceremony Event will be held on the following dates:
Day 1 - May 3, 2024
Time: 22:00~23:00 JPT
Day 2 - May 5, 2024
Time: 14:00~15:00 JPT
Day 3 - May 11, 2024
Time: 14:00~15:00 JPT
Register before the dates to get a free tour of our campus! Only your registered email address and password are required to sign up as a free member.
Once registered, you will receive an email from us with information on how to join the event the next morning. We recommend using a PC to register. Additionally, occasional free trial lessons are available.
This event allows participants to get a taste of life on campus and experience firsthand what sets us apart from the rest. Join us for three days of fun, learning, and connection at the JPLT Metaverse Campus!
■JPLT community
Our Facebook Group is a community where all Japanese language learners and Japanese language teachers can come together to share their knowledge and experiences.
You will find a wealth of information and resources on Japanese culture, tips and strategies for exams like JLPT, employment opportunities, travel recommendations, and insights into life in Japan.
Join here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jpltlearningcommunity/
■Course
Explore our website to see the remarkable benefits offered by our Japanese language learning programs.
Our pricing is not promotional; instead, it reflects a comprehensive and effective course structure based on the latest theories of second language acquisition.
At the time of opening, we will debut with three beginner-friendly courses tailored for those starting their journey in Japanese language learning. In the future, we will continue to research and add new courses.
・Basic input courses (80 hours)
・Perfect JLPT N5 Courses(30 hours)
・Can do A1 Courses
・For inquiries regarding this press release, you may contact the following below:
■Business management company
Dialogue Plus Co., Ltd.
Head office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture
Representative: Toshimitsu Tanaka
Business content: General Internet-related work/・Planning and operation of language education using the Internet/・Counseling and coaching services
Tel: 045-577-9777 (10:00-12:00 13:00-17:00 excluding Wednesdays, Sundays, and holidays)
Email: info@dialogplus.co.jp
URL: http://www.dialogplus.co.jp/
Dialog Plus Philippines Corporation
Office Location: Central Business District Area, Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Philippines
Email: admin@dialogplus.co.jp
Phone: +81-047-222-5070
URL: https://dialogplus.ph/
The details provided in the news release are accurate as of its publication date.
Please note that the latest information and content may differ.
Irish Padilla
Dialog Plus Philippines Corporation
email us here
