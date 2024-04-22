Arc’teryx Announces New Climate Targets; Makes Ambitious Commitment to a Net Zero Future
Our greatest joys are found in snow-capped mountain peaks and green valleys, and we know that it's our responsibility and privilege to nurture these landscapes and environments that inspire us.”NORTH VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arc’teryx Equipment, the global design company specializing in technical high-performance apparel and equipment, is pleased to announce ambitious new science-based climate targets - including the brand’s first ever Net Zero goal - as it takes another step in its ongoing commitment to sustainability.
These new science-based targets signal an overhaul of the brand's original intensity-based targets, set in 2020. The new commitments are based on absolute emissions - meaning the goal reduction remains constant, regardless of the business' significant growth trajectory. While these new targets signify a steep mountain to climb, Arc'teryx has identified climate as its most urgent environmental priority, and embraces this opportunity to innovate and lead through example.
Arc’teryx’s new science-based climate commitments include:
- Reach Net Zero by 2050 or sooner.
- Reduce total scope 1 and 2 emissions (aka operational emissions) by 90% from a 2022 base year.
- Reduce scope 3 emissions (aka value chain emissions) by 42% from a 2022 base year.
These targets are aligned with the Paris Agreement commitment to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, and make Arc’teryx among the most ambitious organizations in the industry when it comes to emissions reduction.
“At Arc'teryx, we are making a clear commitment to reduce our impact on the planet,” said Penelope Comete, Climate Director at Arc’teryx. “Our greatest joys are found in snow-capped mountain peaks and green valleys, and we know that it's our responsibility and privilege to nurture these landscapes and environments that inspire us. That's why we have reset our climate targets: shifting from relative to absolute targets. Our updated targets are aligned with the Paris Agreement, limiting climate change to 1.5 degrees, and represent a bold step toward a better future for the outdoor industry and the planet. This will be a tough challenge, but we're excited to get started."
Reaching these new targets requires sustainability to be embedded across every area of the business. Key initiatives to reduce emissions include:
- Transitioning to 100% preferred fibres.
- Continuing to focus on product durability and longevity through design.
- Expanding our ReGEAR recommerce program and doubling down on our commitment to circularity.
- Educating and supporting our guests on product care and repair, helping them to keep their gear in play for longer.
- Reducing the impact of our product packaging, including eliminating virgin plastic and paper packaging by the end of 2025, and reducing the total volume of single-use packaging by 30% from a 2022 baseline by the end of 2025.
- Conducting Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) on a representative product from each strategic product category by the end of 2025.
About Arc'teryx
Arc’teryx is a Canadian company based in the Coast Mountains. Our design process is connected to the real world, focused on delivering durable, unrivaled performance. Our products are distributed through more than 2,400 retail locations worldwide. We are problem solvers, always evolving and searching for a better way to deliver resolved, minimalist designs. Good design that matters makes lives better.
