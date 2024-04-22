Infineon Engages in Global Partnership with Mango Power for Cutting-edge Microinverter Technology
Infineon Technologies (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY, hereinafter referred to as "Infineon") and Mango Power Tech Inc (hereinafter referred to as "Mango Power") formally signed a memorandum of understanding on April 9th, aimed at establishing a global partnership. Through this collaboration, Infineon will equip Mango Power' s latest generation product with advanced, high-reliability power semiconductor devices, fostering a hefty collaboration in the renewable energy sector with a vision to spearhead industry transformation.
— Wang Chengwu, Founder and CEO, Mango Power
Liu Wei, Vice President of Infineon, stated: "Mango Power's technological strength and innovative research and development concepts have been widely recognized in the energy storage field. Through this collaboration, Infineon will equip Mango Power’ s latest generation product with advanced, high-reliability power semiconductor devices, fostering a hefty collaboration in the renewable energy sector with a vision to spearhead industry transformation."
Wang Chengwu, the founder and CEO of Mango Power, said: "Establishing a long-term cooperation with Infineon, a global leader in power semiconductors, will certainly accelerate our development in the field of high-safety, high-quality energy storage products, leading industry progress."
This collaboration is expected to significantly improve the power generation efficiency and safety of Mango Power's products, and reduce potential failure rates, and maintenance costs. With strong confidence in product safety and reliability, Mango Power's upcoming new generation of products will offer an extended warranty of up to 25 years, indicating a major breakthrough in the lifespan of new energy products in the industry.
About Mango Power
Mango Power Tech Inc is a leading global developer of smart clean home energy storage products, committed to facilitating the transition to clean energy for both individuals and businesses. Mango Power's diverse product range, catering to energy needs from 3.5kWh to 20kWh for both off-grid and grid-connected environments, has propelled it into key markets across Europe, America, South Africa, and Japan. Through partnerships with leading distributors like Krannich and major retailers such as Amazon and Lowe’s, Mango Power has expanded its global footprint. Further information is available at https://www.mangopower.com/
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com。 This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press
Ruben Rodriguez
Mango Power