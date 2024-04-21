Ma Long and Sun Yingsha crowned champions of ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 21 - The finals of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, were held today (21 April) at the Galaxy Arena. China’s Ma Long clinched his third Men’s World Cup title and the Evan’s Cup, while compatriot Sun Yingsha took home the Women’s World Cup gold medal and the Hammarlund Cup.

In a nail-biting battle, World No.1 Sun Yingsha clinched victory with a hard-fought 4-3 triumph (8-11, 5-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-9) over Wang Manyu, showcasing her enduring dominance on the global stage. It was Wang who took the initiative in the early stage of the match, resulting in a 3-1 game lead. However, the top seed remained composed amidst the fierce competition and launched a remarkable comeback. With the scores tied at three games each, the two athletes were evenly matched, leaving little to differentiate between them. Yet, Sun raised her game in the key moments, ultimately clinching victory and securing the World Cup title.

Regarded as one of the best players to grace the sport, Ma Long showcased his legendary status as he clinched the championship in mesmerising fashion over Lin Gaoyuan (9-11, 9-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-4, 11-8). The match kicked off with Lin displaying his dominance, securing the first three games. However, Ma mounted a relentless comeback, winning the next three games to level the match. In the ultimate decider, amidst a thrilling back-and-forth exchange that had the crowd roaring with excitement, Ma prevailed to be crowned World Cup champion for the third time.

A flag handover ceremony was held after the conclusion of the matches when Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Mr. Ho Iat Seng handed the ITTF World Cup flag to ITTF President and IOC Member Ms. Petra Sörling. Distinguished guests attending the award ceremony that followed included: Mr. Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Ms. Petra Sörling, ITTF President, IOC Member; Mr. Liu Guoliang, ITTF Deputy President, World Table Tennis (WTT) Board Chair, Chinese Table Tennis Association President; Mr. Huang Liuquan, Deputy Director of Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of the Commissioner’s Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ms. Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Steve Dainton, ITTF Group CEO; Mr. Khalil Al-Mohannadi, ITTF Senior Executive Vice President; Dr. Alaa Meshref, ITTF Executive Vice-President; Mr. Raul Calin, ITTF Secretary General; Mr. Mounir Bessah, ITTF Deputy Secretary General; Mr. Francis Lui, Vice-Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; HRH Princess Zeina Rashid, ITTF Foundation Governing Board Member; Mr. Zoran Primorac, Former Men's Singles World Cup Champion.

For more information, please visit the ITTF official website at www.ittf.com, the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.