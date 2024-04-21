Popular TikTok Duo Debuts in Tampa Florida with a One Night Only Theatrical Variety Play
Written and produced by the viral duo, this event celebrates Dance and LGBTQ at Centro Asturiano de Tampa on Friday, May 31, 2024.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 31, 2024, Tampa, FL is set to witness a first-of-its-kind event as the highly anticipated variety show "It's Time For Love" debuts at the Centro Asturiano de Tampa. Written and directed by Cristen Appleton, a former competitive gymnast turned Latin Ballroom, Salsa, Bachata, and West Coast Swing dancer, this show promises an evening of emotion, laughter, and stunning performances.
Cristen gained fame during the pandemic with viral videos featuring her dancing around her 7-foot-tall husband, Jason Appleton, a popular YouTuber, which garnered over 32 million views.
The play follows Horatio, a brilliant inventor, and entrepreneur who has been the mastermind behind many of the leading innovations of his time, struggles to fill the void in his heart, and spends all of his nights alone, wondering and wishing.
Desperate to find a solution to his loneliness, he fiercely attacks his newest technology and creates a Time Machine, in which he sends Winston, his loyal assistant, through time to collect the most beautiful and talented women to come back and perform and vie for Horatio’s love.
There may be a few hiccups along the way, as Winston’s nervous nature and fumbling hands may land him in some interesting situations. Nonetheless, he continues his faithful quest, taking the audience on an exciting ride of love, heartache, and comedic relief.
With a diverse ensemble featuring acts from Drag, Aerial, Vocal, Paso Doble, Salsa, and Pole Dancing, this thrilling show is full of powerful emotions and mesmerizing performances.
”Be drawn in by the story and mesmerized by the performances for a thrilling show that pulls on many emotions, leaving you wanting more," Cristen Appleton remarked. "This one-night-only production will inspire you, make you laugh, and ultimately bring you to tears and you will love every moment of it. A true passion project with a message of love and acceptance.”
Tickets for It's Time For Love" are now on sale for $25, $45, and $65 at TonOfApples.com. Interested personals are requested to book their favorite seats at the earliest. The show starts at 8 PM EST.
CAST:
Robert Fowler as Horatio
Camila Rose as Caliope
Cristen Appleton as Cristina
Larissa Oliviera as Fatima
Clinton Hughes as Winston
Christy Parker as Astrid
Nick Cochran as Launna
Joanne Togati as Isabella
Kushina Hicks as Francesca
Find more info at:
Theater: https://www.centroasturianotampa.org/theatre
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557577295234
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cristenappleton
Learn more about Cristen and Jason at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12839445/Couple-TWO-FOOT-height-difference-relationship.html
Cristen Appleton
Ton Of Apples Entertainment
513-706-2680
appletoncristen@gmail.com