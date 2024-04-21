Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare Recognized as Agile Coach of the Year at India Agile Awards 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare, a distinguished Agile coach and inventor of Agile iteration for data mining (AIP-DM), has been honoured with the prestigious Agile Coach of the Year award at the India Agile Awards 2024. The award ceremony, organized by UNICOM, took place in Bangalore, recognizing excellence in Agile practices within the industry.
Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare's approach to Agile coaching is rooted in deep expertise and innovation. His invention of Agile iteration for data mining (AIP-DM) reflects his commitment to developing practical solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness in Agile practices.
In addition to being a certified Agility Coach with credentials including CAL-E®, CAL-T®, CAL-O®, PAL-EBM®, and ICP-ENT®, Siddhesh holds certifications as a PMI PMP® and PMI ACP®, SAFe® 5.1 Scrum Master, and Certified Lean Six Sigma practitioner. His diverse skill set underscores his comprehensive understanding of project management and Agile methodologies.
Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare is also a published author, known for the book "Shape Your Life by Changing Perspective," which emphasizes the importance of personal growth and transformation and He was honored as the winner of the Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 40 Entrepreneurs & Industry Experts in 2024 for his work on the book "Shape Your Life by Changing Perspective."
The India Agile Awards 2024, attended by industry leaders from companies such as Accenture, Allianz Technologies, Google, Barclays, Renault Nissan (RNTBCI), and Fidelity International, recognized Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare's achievements alongside other outstanding professionals in the field of Agile coaching.
The assessment process for the Agile Coach of the Year award involved a thorough review of Siddhesh's contributions and impact within the Agile community, highlighting his dedication to fostering Agile principles and driving innovation in product and project management.
For more information about India Agile Awards 2024, please visit https://www.unicomlearning.com/2024/India_Agile_Awards/
Learn more at: https://shiftlifeperspective.com/
Connect with Siddhesh Suryakant Dongare on Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/agile-practitioner-coach/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dongare_siddhesh/
