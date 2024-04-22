AGEFINE with the FIT & FAMOUS: A New Show by Ronnie C. Wright

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned inventor, author, and media personality Ronnie C. Wright is set to captivate audiences with his latest venture, AGEFINE with the FIT & FAMOUS. This groundbreaking show will feature exclusive interviews with top athletes, entertainers, and influencers, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into the lives of these "fit & famous" individuals.

Produced by Wright's own company, AGEFINE MEDIA, the show promises to showcase the lifestyles, wellness routines, and philosophies on aging gracefully of its esteemed guests.

Each episode will be filmed in diverse locations, including the prestigious SUPER BOWL, lavish vacation spots, and the guests' own residences.

Known for his previous successful works such as Luxury Tonight, Sunday at Polo, and Agefine Sports, Wright brings his unique style and insight to AGEFINE with the FIT & FAMOUS. With 30 books to his credit and a wealth of experience in the media industry, Wright concludes each episode with his signature catchphrase, "Wishing you Age Gracefully Everyday Fit• Intelligent • Natural & Energetic," leaving viewers with a positive message to carry forward.

The highly anticipated premiere of AGEFINE with the FIT & FAMOUS is scheduled to take place at the SUPER BOWL 2025, promising an exciting start to the new year. Viewers can expect engaging content, exclusive interviews, and a fresh perspective on living a vibrant and fulfilling life.

For more information on AGEFINE with the FIT & FAMOUS and Ronnie C. Wright, please contact Jennifer Jackson at AGEFINE MEDIA

PR@agefinemedia.com 310-729-6930

or visit www.agefinemedia.com.

-END-