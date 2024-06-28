Ablis Launches the Innovative 'Functail' Category with new Hemp THC drink Ascend Wildberry Rose Functail
Crafted with functional ingredients like Ashwagandha, Guarana, and Hemp-derived THC, this new beverage offers an uplifting and enjoyable drinking experience.BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What the “FUNC” is a FUNCtail?” - Ablis, a leader in the Hemp CBD beverage industry since 2016, has launched a whole new category of drinks called “Functails” with the release of their newest functional beverage: Ascend Wildberry Rose Functail.
The "Functail" takes the concept of mocktails/cocktails and enriches them with functional ingredients, creating something that’s both great tasting and fun to drink!
Ablis's Ascend Wildberry Rose Functail epitomizes this new category by combining adaptogens, Hemp THC and CBD, and natural fruit juices to deliver a light, refreshing beverage that is energizing, uplifting, and session-able. This combination makes it ideal for a variety of activities, from enhancing productivity at work to relaxing during leisure time. The beverage is designed to fit seamlessly into an active and health-conscious lifestyle for adults age 21+ or older.
Max Bendis, Co-Founder of Ablis, highlighted that Functails are crafted to provide a beneficial and enjoyable experience, setting a new standard in the hemp beverage market. This innovative approach underscores Ablis's dedication to creating unique and high-quality products.
With zero alcohol and just 30 calories per serving, the Ascend Wildberry Rose Functail offers a hydrating mix of berry juices with a touch of organic cane sugar, ensuring a refreshing and balanced flavor that is not too sweet or too tart. This makes it a perfect choice for social occasions or a quiet night at home.
To learn more about the new Functail category and the Ascend Wildberry Rose, or to inquire about distribution opportunities, visit www.ablis.shop/functail or contact Ablis at info@ablis.shop.
* KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN* MUST BE ADULT 21+ YEARS OLD TO PURCHASE AND CONSUME.* CONTAINS HEMP-DERIVED ADULT USE CANNIBINOIDS, AND IS TESTED TO BE IN COMPLIACE WITH FEDERAL AND STATE HEMP REGULATIONS AT THE TIME OF PRODUCTION TO BE LESS THAN 0.3%THC* DO NOT CONSUME IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING*
Max Bendis
Ablis
+1 458-227-6131
info@ablis.shop
