April 21, 2024 Robin Seeks Senate Hearing to Explore Media's Role in Times of Conflict Citing the key role of the mass media in maintaining a healthy and functioning democracy, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla wants to explore how media can fulfill this mandate during times of conflict - including the escalating territorial and maritime dispute in the South China Sea. Padilla filed Senate Resolution 999, seeking an investigation in aid of legislation by the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media which he chairs. In his resolution, Padilla also pointed out no less than President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. had underscored the importance of media in leading and fostering public discussion, truth and credibility, the rule of law especially in broadcasting, news reporting and information dissemination. He pointed out the Philippines stands to be affected by various sorts of global and political tension from conflicts including the Philippines' dispute with China in the West Philippine Sea; the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine; and the increasing tension between Israel and Iran. According to Padilla, the WPS dispute poses potential threats to the entire ASEAN region and inadvertently put the Philippines in a potential crisis situation, while the Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect long-existing issues including soaring inflation, fuel shortages and food insecurity. "(It) is crucial for Filipinos to be well-informed of the consequences of our political inclination and possible courses of action should these aforementioned global conflicts escalate," he said in his resolution. "In critical times like this, experience tells us that the mass media, which is considered truth-tellers, plays a vital role in affecting public perception pertinent to existing conflicts," he added. Thus, he said it is "imperative" that the media "relays accurate and timely information to the public on pressing issues, particularly on present global conflicts with the end view of raising awareness and enabling citizens to prepare and make sound decisions for themselves." Robin, Nais Siyasatin ang Papel ng Media sa Panahon ng Gusot Nais ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na siyasatin ang papel ng media sa panahon ng gusot - tulad ng tensyon sa South China Sea - para magampanan nito ang tungkulin nitong panatilihin ang malakas na demokrasya. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Resolution 999, na magsasagawa ng investigation aid of legislation tungkol dito sa pamamagitan ng Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media na kanyang pinamumunuan. Ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon na idiniin ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. ang kahalagahan ng media - lalo na ng broadcasting - na alagaan ang pampublikong talakayan, katotohanan at kredibilidad, at ang "rule of law." Dagdag ng mambabatas, maaaring maapektuhan ang Pilipinas hindi lang sa mga isyu sa West Philippine Sea, kundi pati sa labanan ng Russia at Ukraine, at ang tumitinding tensyon sa pagitan ng Israel at Iran. Bukod sa banta sa ASEAN region ng WPS issue kung saan nalalagay ang Pilipinas sa "potential crisis situation," iginiit ni Padilla na ang labanan ng Russia at Ukraine ay maaaring magkaroon ng epekto sa Pilipinas, kabilang ang inflation, fuel shortage at food insecurity. "(It) is crucial for Filipinos to be well-informed of the consequences of our political inclination and possible courses of action should these aforementioned global conflicts escalate," aniya sa kanyang resolusyon. "In critical times like this, experience tells us that the mass media, which is considered truth-tellers, plays a vital role in affecting public perception pertinent to existing conflicts," dagdag niya. Dahil dito, ipinunto ni Padilla na kailangang tiyakin na ang media ay maglalabas ng "accurate and timely information to the public on pressing issues, particularly on present global conflicts with the end view of raising awareness and enabling citizens to prepare and make sound decisions for themselves."