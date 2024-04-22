NFL Star Jerome Baker Invests in Film/TV Lending Company FilmHedge

Jerome Baker Seattle Seahawks

Growing trend of Pro Athletes interested in the tax benefits and bonus deductions related to media finance.

My hope is more athletes realize that investing is only one way to grow their wealth. Tax deduction programs are well known in real estate, but many haven’t heard of media related tax savings.” — Jon Gosier

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Baker, the newest linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks and former player for the Miami Dolphins is the newest investor behind Atlanta-based media lending company FilmHedge. Jerome Baker, who has a growing portfolio of investments, signed a three-year $37.5 million contract with the Dolphins in 2021. After he was picked up by the Seahawks, he signed a new one year contract worth $7 million in 2024.

FilmHedge is a media lending company that operates fin-tech platforms for Film/TV investors. It’s the fastest growing lender to Hollywood originating more than $1.6 billion in Film/TV producer applicants annually.

Mr. Baker, and his investment partner Yusaf Babar, originally met FilmHedge CEO Jon Gosier through an annual charity event organized by the Yusaf Babar Foundation. Baker, the 27-year old rising football star, took an interest in FilmHedge after a conversation with Mr. Gosier about how Film and TV finance was a fast growing area of investment, with opportunities for private credit and wealth preservation. Jerome Baker and Yusaf Babar have also teamed up to open Broward County based real estate investment company JB & YB LLC.

“Professional athletes like Jerome who are looking to preserve wealth as much as they are looking to grow wealth are often unaware of the tax strategies that can help them retain millions through financing Film, TV, and Broadway productions,” said Gosier. “FilmHedge offers high net worth individuals alternative ways to grow and protect wealth.”

FilmHedge specializes in the purchase, financing, and transfer of State Tax credits related to the financing of Film and TV productions. The company also recently launched a strategy related to deductions film investors can earn by leveraging media-related deductions found in the Internal Revenue Code (known as section 181 and 168).

These tax saving strategies can be used by real estate developers, professional athletes, entertainers, doctors, dentists, stockbrokers, enterprises, and high net worth individuals who allocate capital to Film/TV productions in order to get returns/benefits uncorrelated with box office returns or streaming performance. Tax incentive programs can help offset significant State and Federal tax burdens for the investor, sometimes amounting to millions.

This allows investors to earn returns in the form of tax credits and deductions, instead of profit participation in the Film, TV or theatrical production itself.

“My hope is that more Athletes like Mr. Baker realize that investing for capital gains is only one way to grow their wealth, the other way is through tax efficiency strategies. That’s how family offices and high net worth individuals preserve wealth. Tax savings are well known in real estate and energy, but many aren't aware of media finance related tax programs,” Gosier added.

“Leveraging tax programs for Film and TV production is more like estate planning and requires consultation with national tax firms FilmHedge has partnered with.”

Baker invested an undisclosed amount into FilmHedge in February and will continue to advise and support the company in different ways.