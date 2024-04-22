Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma-Lung Cancer In Alabama to Call the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group About Compensation-If they Used Talcum-Baby Powder

"If upon further examination your doctor is concerned about possible mesothelioma or lung cancer because of talcum powder use, call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a woman or man who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama to please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466 if they used talcum powder-baby powder after a shower or a bath. Some talcum products used for hygiene-after a bath-shower contained asbestos. Regular users of these types of products may have been exposing themselves to asbestos after taking a bath or a shower. Not only is developing mesothelioma a possibility-co is lung cancer.

The group says, "If you were a routine user of baby powder-talcum-and we are talking years or decades you should at a minimum tell your medical doctor. We are not just talking about women-we are also talking about men and athletes in Alabama-nationwide. If upon further examination your doctor is concerned about possible mesothelioma or lung cancer, please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466.

"The Environmental Litigation Group is extremely capable when it comes to people who have developed lung cancer-mesothelioma because they routinely used baby powder-talcum powder." https://www.elglaw.com

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Alabama to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com