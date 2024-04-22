A New Era of Rum Exploration with “Uncharted Territories”, a Documentary Series of Rum & Travel Adventure
Antonio Lopez de Haro of Rare Spirits Society, filming Uncharted Territories at Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rare Spirits Society Premieres 'Uncharted Territories', a Rum & Travel Adventure Docuseries, with Cambodia as the first episode; next stop, Venezuela.
To fall in love with a Rum, you must fall in love with its country.”MADRID, SPAIN, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare Spirits Society, a groundbreaking venture co-founded by Venezuelans Antonio Lopez de Haro and Luigi Rockets, combining their love for Rum & Exploration, has successfully pioneered the film production of “Uncharted Territories”, a one-of-its-kind Documentary Series on Rum & Travel Adventure.
— Antonio Lopez de Haro
The first pilot Episode, titled “Uncharted Territories: Cambodia, Kingdom of Wonder”, Premiered on April 13th 2024, where eight of Rare Spirits Society Members traveled to Cambodia to witness the fusion of Exploration Spirit, Rum Culture, and Community. Both the Official Trailer and the Full Episode 1 are released on their Rare Spirits Society Youtube channel.
"To fall in love with a Rum, you must fall in love with its country”, says Antonio Lopez de Haro, Co-Founder of Rare Spirits Society and Samai Distillery, adding that “it's in the soul of the land where the spirit of the Rum truly comes alive". This is exactly what “Uncharted Territories” accomplishes, transporting its viewers through the beauty of each Rum country they visit.
A key highlight in the first episode is the visit to Samai Distillery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s first Rum Distillery & premium Rum brand, where Members engage with Samai’s venezuelan Co-Founder & CEO Daniel Pacheco, Master Distiller Ms. Champich Moang, Production Manager Antoine Callet, and Brand Ambassador Sam Dalcourt. Offering an immersive experience into the art of Rum making.
“Our inaugural journey to Cambodia was an immersion into the heart of Rum culture and the vibrancy of Cambodian life. This expedition has set a precedent for Rare Spirits Society, blending exploration, culture, and the pursuit of Rare Rums, while fostering connections and experiences for its Members”, says Luigi Rockets, Artist & Co-Founder of Rare Spirits Society.
The Members explore the majestic Angkor Wat, the eighth wonder of the world, the Kulen Elephant Forest in Siem Reap, and a trek to a secluded waterfall in Koh Rong island guided by Jean-Benoit from C4 Adventures. They visit La Plantation Kampot Pepper Farm, hosted by owners Guy and Nathalie, where Members learn about the best pepper in the world and Khmer cooking, and experience craftsmanship with Diego Wilkins at his D. Wilkins Leather Workshop.
The second episode of “Uncharted Territories” by Rare Spirits Society will be filmed in Venezuela in the coming months. Upcoming episodes will also be filmed in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico, El Salvador, Brasil, Barbados, Philippines and many Rum countries around the world.
Rare Spirits Society is an exclusive Members-Only society dedicated to the pursuit of Rare Rums and unique experiences, currently with over 300 Members from more than 18 countries around the world. It offers its Members access to a curated collection of Rare Rums, travel adventures under Uncharted Territories, and a network of influential individuals in the Spirits industry. For more information and to become a part of this unique Society, visit the Rare Spirits Society website and Instagram.
