[Conference of Entrepreneurs to be held soon] Representatives of economic and trade delegations from mainland China and 9 Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSC) arrive in Macao for final preparation

MACAU, April 21 - The “Conference of Entrepreneurs” will be held on April 23. As one of the supporting activities of the “6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao)”, the Conference of Entrepreneurs aims to give PSCs a deeper understanding of China’s major development strategies, help them seize the opportunities derived from the “Belt and Road” Initiative, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin; continuously strengthen Macao’s function as a commercial and trade co-operation service platform between China and PSCs, align with Macao’s “1+4” industrial development strategy, reinforce the effective and precise matching of China’s industrial chain and supply chain with PSCs’ products and resources; and foster exchange and collaboration among different organisations and enterprises in terms of digital and green transformation. Leaders and representatives from governments, trade promotion organisations, chambers of commerce, and enterprises from mainland China, nine PSCs and other regions have started arriving in Macao to prepare for their participation in the event. In the meantime, the organisers are fully prepared to receive the guests.

Meanwhile, grasping the opportunity presented by the event, representatives of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will meet with representatives of a number of economic and trade organisation in the run-up to and during the event, where they will exchange the latest information on economic and trade matters, industrial layout, investment promotion policies and future development plans, with the aim of strengthening connections, as well as promoting and deepening co-operation.

The focus of the “Conference of Entrepreneurs” will be the Digital Transformation and Green Development

Under the theme “Promoting the New Trends of Digital Transformation and Sharing the New Opportunities Presented by Green Development”, the “Conference of Entrepreneurs” will be attended by leaders and representatives from Fortune 500 companies from China, officials and representatives of governments, trade promotion agencies, chambers of commerce and associations, as well as enterprises from mainland China, nine PSCs, Hong Kong and Macao.

This Conference will be jointly organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and co-organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola (CCIA), the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the Cape Verde TradeInvest, the Guinea Investment Promotion Agency, the Chamber of Commerce of Equatorial Guinea, the Mozambique Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX), the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP), the Commerce and Investment Promotion Agency (APCI) of São Tomé, the TradeInvest Timor-Leste and the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Federation of Entrepreneurs.