KONGULAI SOURCE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Solomon Water regrets to inform our valued customers that the Kongulai source is closed until further notice due to high turbidity caused by current heavy rains at the source.

Turbidity is a measurement of how cloudy the water is in surface water sources and can be caused by silt, mud, algae, or other particles in the water. The action to turn off supply is necessary to ensure we do not supply water that is unsafe for drink or use. Our water treatment process cannot kill any bacteria when there is high turbidity which makes it unsafe and poses health risks to customers.

All of West Honiara, Central Honiara and parts of East Honiara will be affected with no water during this time.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this service interruption. Your patience and understanding during this time are greatly appreciated.

We will keep you informed of any developments and notify you once turbidity levels have decreased and regular service is restored.

Thank you for your continued support.

For more information, please contact Customer Service:

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater