MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Navy Yard Threats Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest in a Felony Threats offense that occurred near the intersection of 4th and Tingey Streets SE.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 11:37 a.m., the victim was walking near the listed location when the suspect approached her and made threats while holding a knife. Witnesses intervened and the suspect fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

First District officers responded and searched the area for the suspect. A short time later, the suspect was located and placed under arrest.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 47-year-old Robert Cohn, of Southeast, DC, was charged with Felony Threats.

CCN: 24059146

###