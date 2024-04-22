Filipino LSE Student Launches Night Owl GPT: A Platform for Language Preservation and Digital Inclusion
LSE Student Lamentillo launches Night Owl GPT with Build Initiative, aiming to preserve languages and bridge the digital divide.
NightOwlGPT can now communicate effectively in Tagalog, Cebuano and Ilokano. We hope to expand to all 170 languages spoken in the Philippines, and then to other dialects nearing extinction.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, a Filipino student at the London School of Economics (LSE), has introduced Night Owl GPT, a groundbreaking mobile application designed to preserve endangered languages and promote digital inclusion among marginalized communities. Developed under the non-profit organization Build Initiative, Night Owl GPT is set to bridge the digital gender gap and disparities in access to Artificial Intelligence technology.
— Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo
In a world where linguistic diversity is at risk, Night Owl GPT stands out as a beacon of hope for preserving endangered languages through the power of Artificial Intelligence. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the platform ensures that marginalized communities have the opportunity to access the advantages of AI and participate in the digital transformation.
"At Build Initiative, we are dedicated to creating inclusive environments where everyone can thrive," said Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo. "Night Owl GPT plays a crucial role in closing the digital gender gap and disparities, ensuring that the most marginalized individuals have equal access to the benefits of AI technology."
Night Owl GPT, incubated under LSE Generate, not only focuses on the preservation of indigenous languages but also on empowering marginalized communities to participate in the digital age. By breaking barriers to digital inclusion, the platform aims to unite the Philippines linguistically while addressing critical issues such as the digital gender gap and disparities in access to technology.
Through strategic collaborations, advocacy efforts, and educational initiatives, Anna Mae and the Build Initiative team are committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable future where linguistic diversity is celebrated, and all individuals have the opportunity to thrive in the digital landscape.
