54th Earth Day: Living Climate Museum in San Francisco gathers Global Momentum

As the world celebrates 54th EARTH DAY- the largest civic movement on planet- our 43 years of environmentalism will morph into an ecosynthesis of living Climate Museums around the globe.” — Dr.George Jacob, President & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “As the world celebrates 54th EARTH DAY- the largest civic movement on the planet- we are pivoting our 43 years of environmental engagement into the world’s first ecosynthesis of living Climate Museums- BE the movement!”, Dr. George Jacob FRCGS, President & CEO, Smithsonian Affiliated Bay Ecotarium/ Aquarium of the Bay, San Francisco.

According to the UN, with the global population now at eight billion and growing, action or inaction by the world’s largest G20 economies and their demands on energy consumption, will be critical to our collective futures. Secretary General Antonio Guterres ascribes the upcoming G20 and COP 28 Summits as Ground Zero for discussions.

For deliberations and discourses to translate into an agreement that eventually becomes policy, stakeholders need to be informed and educated, both on the problems and the solutions. That is where the Climate Literacy Living Museum initiatives come into play. Curating Climate has been an on-going challenge at many science and natural history museums where millions of visitors flock to gain experiential learning insights. While statistics, graphs, facts and numbers associated with sea-level rise, carbon emissions, regulations, policies and pollution are synonymous with UN SDG 30x30 by 2030 over-arching macro targets, what is missing from the equation is the emotive human element that is at the core of sustainable symbiotic synthesis with the natural world.

San Francisco based Bay Ecotarium- the largest watershed conservation group in California is leading the transformation of the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay into a $260 million Climate and Ocean Conservation Living Museum engaging native American indigenous voices to bring awareness to climate change, its cumulative impact, the price of inaction, innovation and Green-Blue economies, leading to informed action.

The immersive exhibit experience is being designed to leverage environmental science to illustrate the consequences of human actions on the Earth’s ability to sustain and nurture life. The living museum will create a grassroots movement to enable sustainable change. It is widely accepted that climate change and environmental sustainability are among the greatest challenges facing humanity today. As an educational and social institution, the Bay Ecotarium is addressing these issues head-on by creating an evolving exhibit experience and developing educational resources based on field research, data analysis, convening discussions, engaging environmental experts, and taking significant steps to reduce our environmental footprint across multiple institutional branches. The Bay Ecotarium will offer the visitor an immersive and entertaining experience of the Bay ecosystems from Sierra to the sea. Its design elements under advanced planning will bring human interaction with nature into a compelling narrative to inspire environmental stewards of the future. The exhibit experience will include both virtual and augmented reality adaptations to engage, immerse and interact with diverse audiences incorporating new biotechnologies inspired by complex ecosystems, and highlight the lifestyle this fertile bay area offers to the cradle of the Silicon Valley. The climate museum will strive to be its own catalyst for participatory innovation to preserve nature and build a new sustainable future of co-existence with our environment. Biomimetic organic design elements embedded with exhibits will harness energy from the sea and the sun, its water recycled by bacteria and its luminescent lighting using microalgae.

Similar institutions of Climate Awareness in other parts of the world, draw on local and regional problems of reference and explore a vernacular solution. Given the complexity and interconnectedness of content, it is significant that these institutions operate within the framework of on-going collaboration and a sustained investment towards capacity building. It is only through a concerted effort that effective long-term solutions can be nurtured to address the greatest existential threat to humanity with faith in human ingenuity and wisdom to prevail the overwhelming odds to sustain the Blue Marble we call HOME.

