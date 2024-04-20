Submit Release
Berlin / DUI, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3002670

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION: Berlin                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2024 at 1335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury

VIOLATION: DUI-D, Negligent operation

 

ACCUSED:  Anthony Kryzak                                   

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/20/2024 at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks received multiple phone calls about a vehicle driving in negligent manner on Interstate 89 in Waterbury, Vermont.  Troopers searched for this vehicle and located it on VT RT 100 near the Waterbury and Stowe town line at approximately 1335 hours. Troopers observed the vehicle continue to drive in a negligent manner and conducted a traffic stop. Troopers observed signs of impairment and after sobriety tests the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was processed at the Stowe Police Department and charged for DUI and Negligent Operation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County

 

 

