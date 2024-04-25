California Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Former Construction Laborer Who Now Has Mesothelioma in Southern California to Call LA Based Attorney Andy Waters About Financial Compensation-It Might Be Millions

"If your husband or dad now has mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California-please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. You will be glad you did.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

According to the California Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one was a construction laborer-or part of a construction crew in the 1970s or early 1980s anywhere in Southern California-please call attorney Andy Waters of the law firm of Waters & Kraus if they have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma. Andy Waters is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys-and most certainly the most capable in Southern California.

"The reason we mention construction laborers is because in the 1960s, 1970s or early 1980s they might have had significant exposure to asbestos on a residential or commercial job site-and never even knew it. Many of these laborers were high school or college kids-and then went onto another job after school-where they might not have ever been re-exposed to asbestos. Over the years-we have talked to dozens of people like this-and at least initially they did not understand how they might have been exposed to asbestos. That is until we ask---what kind of summer-after school jobs did you have?

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

