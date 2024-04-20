Premium Apple Watch Accessories Brand OwnLoop Secures New Ownership Through Website Closers
I am excited to see the new ownership build upon OwnLoop's success and continue offering exceptional accessories to Apple enthusiasts around the world.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant milestone in the world of premium Apple watchbands and accessories has been achieved as OwnLoop announced new ownership. Through a strategic acquisition backed by Website Closers, the World’s Largest Tech & Internet Business Brokerage, Ownloop was able to secure new ownership that promises expansion of products and services to its loyal customer base.
— Adam Spiegel, the seller of Ownloop
Founded with a passion for enhancing the Apple Watch experience, OwnLoop has built a reputation for providing high-quality, stylish bands and accessories at an affordable price. This acquisition represents a strategic move to further expand the company’s reach and continue delivering exceptional products to Apple Watch enthusiasts worldwide.
Since its inception, OwnLoop has been offering Apple watch lovers access to premium bands and accessories without compromising on style, affordability, and functionality. From sleek watch bands to innovative watch charging solutions, OwnLoop has consistently aimed to enhance the day-to-day usability of the Apple Watch. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail, OwnLoop has earned the trust of customers seeking premium accessories for their beloved devices.
"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of OwnLoop," said Adam Spiegel, the seller of Ownloop. "OwnLoop's commitment to providing high-quality Apple Watch accessories aligns perfectly with the new owner's mission to deliver innovative products that enhance the user experience. I am excited to see the new ownership build upon OwnLoop's success and continue offering exceptional accessories to Apple enthusiasts around the world."
The sale of OwnLoop was facilitated by Website Closers, a leading business brokerage firm specializing in online businesses. According to Gwen Sylvester, the experienced broker from the Cornerstone Team of Website Closers who helped facilitate the sale, "I am proud and excited to see the Ownloop brand enter this new chapter of growth. I am happy to be part of a crucial role in facilitating the sale, and I am confident that the new ownership will continue providing exceptional service to the loyal customers of Ownloop."
Under new ownership, OwnLoop is poised to further elevate its product offerings and expand its presence in the Apple accessories market. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the future looks bright for OwnLoop and its dedicated community of Apple enthusiasts.
Congratulations to everyone involved in this meaningful and successful transaction!
Portland, OR Business Broker Contact
Gwen Sylvester, Cornerstone Team at Website Closers
https://www.websiteclosers.com/broker/gwen-sylvester
800-251-1559
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
jguerrettaz@websiteclosers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube