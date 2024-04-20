St Kitts and Nevis participates in the seventh meeting of the Forum of the Countries of LAC on Sustainable Development in Chile

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Santiago, Chile welcomed Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) countries, including the Government of St Kitts and Nevis, to the seventh meeting of the Forum of the Countries of LAC on Sustainable Development, from 15 to 18 April 2024.

The Forum functions as a regional mechanism to follow up and review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the Sustainable Development Goals and targets, its means of implementation, and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda which is the mechanism that provides a new global framework for financing sustainable development with the vision outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Sherilita Dore-Tyson made an intervention on behalf of the Government of St Kitts and Nevis on the topic, Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilience and innovative solutions.

PS Dore-Tyson told the Forum that although St. Kitts-Nevis is the smallest independent nation in the western hemisphere, the nation remains steadfast in implementing transformative actions to make its contribution to setting the region and the World on a sustainable path.

She said, “It is our belief, that we are small enough to be the best example of sustainability that the World has to offer. In other words, we intend to leverage our small size to pilot and upscale innovative solutions to the World’s growing problems. We are in the midst of implementing our Sustainable Island State Agenda – which is premised on inclusivity, protecting and supporting the most vulnerable, sustainable economic growth, and building resilience across all facets of society.”

Auren Manners, Director of the Public Sector Investment Planning addressed the Forum, speaking on the topic, Advancing the priorities of Caribbean Small Island Developing States towards achieving the 2030 Agenda. This Agenda, set by the United Nations, aims to end poverty and achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Director Manners highlighted some challenges that are likely to set back St Kitts and Nevis in acquiring funds to advance the 2030 Agenda citing that the Caribbean region has to increase its efforts at public sector reform in order to improve the productivity of its Civil Service.

He said, “In small states such as St Kitts and Nevis, the Government carries a significant burden for employment. However, a large percentage of the Public Service is still producing below optimum levels. We would never be able to absorb all opportunities for development finance if this issue is not addressed. Also, we will not be able to fully accelerate the SDGs nor fully achieve our National Development Planning Frameworks which are linked to the SDGs.”

The seventh meeting was attended by representatives of member States of the Forum, associate members of ECLAC, private sector, civil society, development banks, United Nations Resident Coordinators of LAC, Regional Directors of United Nations agencies, funds and programmes.

The 7th Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development sets the tone for LACs representation at the Summit of the Future, hosted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that will take place on September 22–23, 2024 at the United Nations in New York City.